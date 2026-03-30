Project Controller
Ohb Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ohb Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
OHB Sweden is a leading provider of satellites and satellite sub-systems for Low-Earth-Orbit, geostationary and interplanetary missions. We develop, build, test and operate space systems for missions within communications, earth observation, space research and exploration. Our activity focus is small satellites as well as on propulsion subsystems and innovative Attitude & Orbit Control Systems (AOCS).
We are now looking for a new team member for our Project Office team, ready to enable our customers' space ambitions. We are looking for an experienced Senior Project Controller with a creative and solution-oriented mindset.
As Senior Project Controller, you will drive financial and schedule performance for some of our most important missions. You will work closely with project managers, engineering teams, procurement, and management to secure transparency, predictability, and control.
Your main tasks include: Project Financials & Reporting
Own and maintain cost, schedule, and risk control across multiple running projects
Manage budgeting, forecasting, cash-flow analysis, and EAC updates
Monitor variances and trends, propose corrective actions, and ensure decision-ready reporting
Prepare internal and external project status reports used for customer reviews and steering boards
Planning & Forecasting
Analyse resource usage, workload forecasts, and cost drivers
Support project managers in building robust baselines and maintaining updated project schedules
Ensure project KPIs are met and deviations are flagged early
Process Development & Tools
Drive continuous improvement of project control practices at OHB Sweden
Help to further develop and standardize our Antura-based project control routines
Introduce new methods, templates, and reporting structures to improve efficiency and transparency
Cross-Functional Collaboration
Work closely with engineering, procurement, contracts, and finance to maintain accurate project data
Ensure alignment between technical progress, procurement status, resource planning, and financial reporting
Support proposal teams with cost inputs, scenario modelling, and price calculations
Your Profile We are looking for a proactive and analytical project controller who enjoys both depth and structure-someone who stays calm under pressure and keeps the big picture in mind
Qualifications
5-10 years of experience in project control, project finance, or project management in a technical environment
Experience with EAC, budgeting, forecasting, and KPI-driven performance monitoring
Strong analytical skills and the ability to turn complex data into clear insights
Solid skills in Excel and project management tools (experience with Antura is a strong merit)
Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is an advantage)
Structured, self-driven, and comfortable working both independently and in cross-functional teams
Meriting
Experience from aerospace/defence, engineering, or other complex project environments
Experience in improving tools, workflows, and reporting standards
Understanding of ECSS processes is a plus
Experience in Power BI as an advantage
What We Offer:
A key role in some of Sweden's most exciting satellite projects
A dynamic environment where you directly influence project execution and company performance
Close collaboration with project managers, engineering teams, and management
A chance to shape and professionalize the project control discipline at OHB Sweden
A workplace with high engagement, responsibility, and trust
Ready to Join Us?
Being a company with around 170 international employees and growing, much of the expertise lies on the employee to handle tasks autonomously, efficiently and work closely with colleagues, suppliers and customers. As you will have a lot of external contacts an outgoing personality is essential. Travel will be required for both customer meetings, conferences and events.
If you are highly motivated to participate in the development of future space systems, feel confident that you meet the above requirements and want to find yourself in a dynamic and inspiring work environment, then we look forward to hearing from you!
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7480655-1919729". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ohb Sweden AB
(org.nr 556812-4449), https://careers.ohb-sweden.se
Torshamnsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
OHB Sweden Jobbnummer
9826481