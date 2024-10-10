Project Controller
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Västerås Visa alla controllerjobb i Västerås
2024-10-10
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
We are expanding our team and are looking for Project Controller/Senior Project Controller to one of our product group at Hitachi Energy, called Power Quality Global Center of Competence. We can offer you an interesting and challenging role in an international, dynamic, and positive working environment. The job location is in Västerås or in Solna, in Sweden, with possibility to work part-time remotely.
In this role you will play a key role in financial controlling by providing valuable support and guidance in all financial and commercial matters, while actively driving project performance. This position is ideal for you if you find it easy to keep things in order according to their priority and like to complete tasks within the agreed schedule. You react to any changes and deviations in the projects' financial status and find the reasons behind the changes. You are able to take control of project finances together with the project managers.
If you are passionate about project controlling and eager to grow with us, we would love to hear from you!
"Joining our experienced team of Project Controllers, you will be a part of an organization which really contribute to enable the green transition in the worldwide energy market" - Marielle Bos, Project and Tendering Controlling Manager.
How you 'll make an impact
Provide financial support to project teams across full project lifecycle (tendering, project execution, project close-out and warranty).
Support tender manager on financial aspects during tender stage including risk review process.
Joint responsibility with the project manager in all financial and commercial aspects of the project including estimate at completion and related cost-to-complete, forecasted revenues and cash flow, risks and opportunities assessment and ensure alignment with other functions including project controls, planning/scheduling.
Prepare project invoices, manage currency risk, tax issues, bonds and guarantees, financial accounting and reporting with support from relevant departments.
Drive and seek for optimization of project cash flow, revenues and gross margin contribution together with project manager.
Act as a business partner to advise and support the organization in areas related to future state financial performance including finance consulting and provide insight on alternative business scenarios.
Monitor and review project governance process to ensure high quality of financial data and business information in line with defined standards and financial closing schedules.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Finance/accounting/business administration or equivalent work experience.
Experience from working with project controlling is required, preferably from a global company.
Work experience in related area such as business controlling, accounting, budgeting, forecasting, financial analysis, or similar will be advantageous.
English, both written and spoken, is required. Swedish is considered an advantage.
Analytical skills are essential as well as a strong communication and interpersonal skills, also across functional boundaries.
Orientation on goal, proactive approach and problem-solving attitude.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
More information: Recruiting manager: Marielle Bos, marielle.bos@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
8948309