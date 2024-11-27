Project Buyer
2024-11-27
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
We are looking for a Project Buyer to join the Project Buyer Team within the Strategic Global Sourcing department. This is a key role in new product development, responsible for handling and coordinating sourcing and industrialization activities with our external suppliers. Your mission will be to ensure that strategic sourcing strategies are followed, safeguarding long-term quality and delivery, optimizing production cost and manufacturability, and meeting project time-to-market goals.
This role offers an international setting, an extensive cross-functional network, and excellent growth prospects. You will be part of the global, category-managed sourcing team, reporting to the Team Manager of Project Buyers, and working mainly with suppliers in the casting and plastic segments.
Main Responsibilities:
Manage the sourcing of parts/products for R&D projects in line with project timelines, price targets, and sourcing strategies.
Participate in supplier selection, handle RFQs, conduct cost follow-ups, and select optimal supply chains.
Ensure parts/products are designed for manufacturability with optimized quality, delivery, and total cost over the product lifecycle.
Communicate technical specifications and ensure suppliers understand and follow production and quality standards.
Oversee tool investments and sample orders, ensuring first sample approval and fulfillment of quality requirements.
Safeguard quality and environmental requirements in collaboration with the Supplier Quality Engineer.
Why choose Atlas Copco?
At Atlas Copco, we have a friendly atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction and ethical behavior. We prioritize personal development and well-being, taking pride in supporting each other. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you gain access to global job opportunities and the chance to see your ideas realized, making a tangible impact.
Who Are You?
You have sourcing experience, either in technical purchasing or through close collaboration with R&D or production. You are familiar with reading technical drawings and specifications, and you possess a basic understanding of production methods, processes, and product industrialization. A University or College degree in sourcing or supply chain or equivalent experience is essential.
You are proactive and take ownership of tasks, working towards optimized design and quality for each part. You are a clear communicator, able to make tough decisions and find common ground, and you work collaboratively to enhance supplier relations and achieve production goals.
Country and City Description
Our office is situated in Sickla/Nacka, 8 minutes from Central Stockholm.
Application & more information
If this opportunity excites you, please submit your application including your CV (no personal letter) and answer a few questions about the role requirements in the application form. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via mail.
You are warmly welcome to contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Hanna Andersson (hanna.andersson@atlascopco.com
), if you have any questions about the position, process, or our company.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB
