Project Assistant
2024-03-21
As a project assistant for plant construction in the battery industry, your primary responsibility is to ensure efficient personnel management, facilitate recruitment processes, coordinate company activities, and oversee office supplies procurement and inventory management.
Role and Responsibilities:
Examples of core areas but not limited to the role.
Responsible for the attendance of project employees, provide attendance reports
Draft general project documents and manage administrative personnel documents
According to the human resources requirement plan, organize various forms of recruitment work, collect recruitment information, and assist in recruitment work
Handle daily personnel management work, and be responsible for handling personnel procedures such as leave, recruitment, employment, insurance, and contracts
Organize the planning of various company activities
Responsible for the formulation of office supplies procurement plans and item collection management.
Qualifications and Education Requirements
Excellent in written & oral in Chinese
Fluent in written & oral in English
Good communication, coordination and management skills
Good sense of responsibility and good sense of teamwork Så ansöker du
