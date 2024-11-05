Project Analyst in Nordic Statistics:
Nordregio is currently seeking to expand its capacity by adding one new Project Analyst in Nordic Statistics to the team. In particular, we are looking for candidates with strong organizational and analytical skills and interdisciplinary interests to work on statistical projects related to the Nordic Co-operation. The position is based in Stockholm.
About you
At least a bachelor's degree (240 ECTS) or equivalent in a social science discipline or related field (e.g. demography, planning, urban studies, human geography, sociology, political science, economics or similar).
At least two years of relevant professional experience.
Strong organizational skills in all the tasks regarding the planning and execution of project goals.
Well-developed communication skills including the ability to work collaboratively with a range of stakeholders and partner organizations.
Highly motivated with the ability to work independently, as well as the skills to work effectively in a cooperative environment.
Good ability to express yourself verbally and in writing, both in English and at least one Scandinavian language.
It is advantageous if you also have:
Relevant work experience in the public sector in a Nordic country.
Strong analytical skills and demonstrated ability to perform quantitative analysis.
A master's degree (300 ECTS) or equivalent in a social science discipline or related field.
Main Work Tasks
Participate in projects related to Nordic statistics and other statistical projects in the Nordic cooperation together with the project manager, including the Nordic Statistics database.
Work independently with tasks of a practical and administrative character in organizing, facilitating and documenting meetings and events related to the projects, assist in project applications and budgeting, monitor project schedules and track progress toward milestones.
Communication with multiple stakeholders, including national and international organizations.
Perform analyses of different kinds and write reports independently and in collaboration with colleagues. Contribute to dissemination of Nordic statistics and Nordregio's research.
Conduct trips when required by the projects, with main focus on the Nordic countries.
What we offer
The position starts as soon as possible - or subject to agreement. Nordregio offers a contract with a maximum length of four years. Subject to further agreement, the contract can be extended to up to four additional years. If you are currently employed by the State in a Nordic country, you are entitled to a leave of absence from your present position for the duration of your employment at Nordregio according to the agreement "Avtale om rettstilling for samnordiske institusjoner og deres ansatte". For our employees to perform at a high level, we support, in various ways, the employee's own responsibility and initiative to find a balance between work and private life. Generous health benefits, encouraging social gatherings and peer-to-peer learning are some examples of support.
All employees are expected to have the ability and willingness to contribute to Nordregio's goal of being an environmentally conscious, supportive and equal working place.
Why Nordregio?
Nordregio is an international research centre for regional development and planning. We conduct solution-oriented and applied research, addressing current issues from both an academic perspective and from the viewpoint of policymakers and practitioners. Nordregio participates in European, Nordic and national research programs and carries out commissioned projects for different levels of government. We conduct case studies in different regions, perform territorial analyses on a transnational and pan-European level, and undertake evaluations of various European and national programs.
We are a team of multidisciplinary, international people and our office is situated in attractive surroundings at Skeppsholmen in the heart of Stockholm, Sweden. The institute was established in 1997 by the Nordic Council of Ministers and is built on 50 years of Nordic collaboration.
Working at Nordregio provides you with the opportunity to become part of a truly international research environment. We offer significant career development potential in terms of enhancing your international network of contacts in both policy and academic fields, as well as extensive experience with project management. You will also have rich opportunities to collaborate with regional and municipal stakeholders in the Nordic countries.
For further information about Nordregio, see www.nordregio.org.
How to apply:
Upload your application, including a CV and references no later than December 1, 2024.
For further information, please contact:
Project Manager for Nordic Statistics Vitor Miranda (vitor.miranda@nordregio.org
or phone +46 733050155) or Senior GIS Analyst Maria Bobrinskaya (maria.bobrinskaya@nordregio.org
or phone +46 766166861)
Local union representative Carlos Tapia (carlos.tapia@nordregio.org
