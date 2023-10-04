Program Manager - Färgelanda
2023-10-04
We are now looking for a Program Manager for a client in Färgelanda.
Main purpose of the job:
Manages the scope and introduction of new programs / projects to the organization.
Manages the scope and introduction of running changes to existing program / projects within the units product portfolio.
Supports the development and implementation of VA/VE ideas to support Company requirements.
Supports the Sales and/or Business Management team on the response to new business acquisition RFQ's and program / project related RFQ packages.
Engenders a philosophy of 'managed' change control through all aspects of the organization associated with program and project management.
Engages the various program team members driving them to function as one coherent team.
Leads the Cross Functional Team (CFT) through the program / project introduction life-cycle as per GDLS/ProLink. (CFT includes but not exclusive to Engineering, Finance, Quality, Operations, Sales and Procurement) and drives any needed problem-solving events.
Establish and report on a regular basis an overview of the CFT(s) and program(s) / project(s) status to management.
Develop and manage the customer focus of a program / project to ensure that a successful launch is achieved for Company products in the eyes of the customer.
Main missions and results:
Plans, organizes and conducts activities within its area in an effective manner towards achieving common objectives of the Company and ensure the teams function as a coherent unit.
Reports deviations from the standard and takes corrective actions.
Participating in the process of creation, control and responsibility for the budget.
Is directly accountable for program, project and project managers adherence to project management practices and deliverables relating to GDLS / ProLink and other interrelated system processes.
Is directly accountable for the successful launch (Scope, Time, Cost Quality) of a program / project ensuring all agreed / Company standard metrics are achieved
Defining and managing the scope and requirements of the program(s) / project(s).
Define, maintain and adapt program/ project(s) timing for all areas to meet the key milestone objectives and coordinate any necessary problem-solving events.
Financial development sign off and reporting for program(s) / project(s) sales pricing cost, tool investment, capital investment, engineering development and design cost.
Ensure all aspects of the program and project are maintained and developed to meet the minimum quality objective requirements of the program / project.
Establishment and leadership of the Cross Functional Team(s) (CFT) as required meeting the changing demands of the program(s) / project(s) with the full support and acknowledgement of the organizational stakeholders.
Manage, maintain and adapt the CFT(s) and program(s) / project(s) in order to align, maintain and enhance the key fundamental objectives of a successful launch, i.e. Scope, Time, Cost and Quality, to the company metrics.
Monitoring and management of the CFT member's responsibilities relating to GDLS / ProLink, RASIC, key elements and deliverables, including correctly maintaining a central library of program / project evidence and deliverables with in ProLink.
Scheduling and conducting regular CFT meetings to ensure a sufficiently detailed level of communication is maintained.
Primary cross-functional interface for the customer(s) and the Company CFT(s), in order to define the full scope of the program(s) / project(s).
Developing and establishing the Customer / Company Statement of Work - Requirements - Assumption documents agreements for the program(s) / project(s) with all departmental stakeholders.
Supports and ensures all necessary regular cross-functional meetings to ensure a sufficiently detailed level of communication is maintained.
Manage, maintain and adapt overall Company program / project timing and budgets in conjunction with the key Company department stakeholders customer(s) in order to manage changes to support a successful launch. Defining all Key Milestones and deliverables, driving or supporting as per RASIC, inc. but not restricted to:
Preferred Skills and Experience:
Bachelor's degree in project and / or Program Management, (preferred), and /or Engineering and/or Business Administration or 5 years' experience in automotive industry as program manager
Minimum 5 years' experience in the automotive industry in program management with in a suitably / substantially sized regional or global organization or 8 years' experience in automotive industry in project management
Good working knowledge / understanding industry standards related procedures
APQP training or 5 years' experience in automotive industry in project management
PPAP training or 5 years' experience in automotive industry in project management
IATF16949 training or 5 years' experience in automotive industry in project management
Sufficient verbal and written language skills associated to the program / project and operational locations
Local language required, English preferred
Ability to effectively communicate with all levels of the customer and within the Company
Fluent Swedish and English
