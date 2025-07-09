Sales and Marketing Administrator (Focus on Chinese Market)
Najell AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2025-07-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Najell AB i Lund
Najell designs and sells award-winning products for new and expecting parents. Our biggest product categories include baby carriers, baby nests and accessories for strollers. Here at Najell, you get the opportunity to work with a rapidly growing brand. Our office is located attractively in the centre of Lund. Our turnover has increased with around 100% in the last couple of years and we intend to keep this up with plans of growing into a team of over 50 employees in 2025.
Are You the One?
Najell is looking for a driven Sales and Marketing Administrator to join our Sales team. As a Sales and Marketing Administrator, you will work closely with the Sales Manager and with the Sales and Marketing team to support the execution of marketing and sales activities, with a particular focus on the Chinese market. The position will be placed in Najell's HQ in an inspiring office in central Lund.
You are expected to have: Experience in an administrative or operational role, ideally within sales or marketing teams.
You are organized, detail-focused, and proactive in keeping projects on track
You thrive in a support role and enjoy enabling others to succeed
You're comfortable working with international teams and coordinating across time zones
Proficiency in Chinese and familiarity with the Chinese market are considered strong assets.
Job Description Assist with publishing and updating content and promotional materials across digital sales channels
Provide administrative support for advertising and promotional activities in line with provided plans
Support the execution of online campaigns and sales events by managing content updates and timelines
Ensure that internal and external teams have access to the latest marketing content and information
Act as a point of contact between marketing, sales, supply chain, and external partners
Maintain campaign timelines, asset delivery schedules, and relevant administrative records
Help ensure consistent communication and documentation across teams
Assist with outreach to influencers and content creators
Administer collaboration timelines, deliverables, and reporting
Monitor campaign activity and compile basic performance summaries for internal follow-up
We Offer
We are a tight knitted team that works hard to reach our goals. We all contribute individually within our roles in marketing, product development and sales but there is a strong will to help each other out cross border and work together. This and all other positions are on premise at our office in Lund. This makes us stronger than most teams and also makes us more successful and have more fun together. Since we are growing we also see that there is a big opportunity for the right person to grow into new roles in the future. We create our own success.
Is it you that we are looking for?
Application
Click "Apply here" to apply and upload your CV and a personal letter. We want to learn more about you and what would make you a great fit for us and this position. Applications are handled on an ongoing basis so don't wait with your application.
About Us
Najell was founded in 2012 and develops products for new and expecting parents. We are based in Lund in southern Sweden where our international team strives to improve and create great products with parents and babies in mind. Read more about us and our brand at www.najell.com. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Najell AB
(org.nr 556819-7494), https://najell.com Arbetsplats
Najell Jobbnummer
9423934