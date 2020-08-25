Program Lead - Digital Machining - AB Sandvik Coromant - Datajobb i Sandviken
Program Lead - Digital Machining
AB Sandvik Coromant / Datajobb / Sandviken
2020-08-25
At Sandvik, we believe in finding that perfect mix between work, family life and interests, and we happily support our employees in balancing this. For us, it's also clear that diversity of experience, perspective and background forms an amazing foundation for achieving great results. You work in an agile environment, alongside machining specialists, product owners, software developers, architects, testers, and of course our customers. We take an incremental approach to product development, where user feedback is a key enabler for both speed and ability to deliver the ultimate customer experience.
As a Program Lead within Digital Machining, you coordinate and synchronize development, evaluation, test and launch phases of multiple products all part of a portfolio that includes both software and hardware components. You own the Release Management Life Cycle and drive its implementation and improvement. This exciting role calls for daily collaboration with those that contribute to ensuring a top delivery - such as test managers, agile development teams, offer owners, product owners and IT system owners.
Your office base is in Stockholm or Sandviken (Sweden) and you report to the R&D Manager for Digital Machining.
Areas of responsibility
Plan and manage the release schedule and main release milestones across our offer
Identify and report dependencies and risks, and evaluate impact related to planned releases
Communicate plans and key changes to timelines, scope or cost
Coordinate capacity and competence planning with function/competence area managers
Support cross-portfolio planning to oversee dependencies and solve conflicts
Develop, communicate and maintain a life cycle management plan for products and software components
Maintain the integrity of system environments by ensuring that release and change processes are followed
Ensure the appropriate levels of documentation for our portfolio of products
Ensure that security and legal compliance requirements are met
Assist configuration management processes to be more reliable, efficient and cost effective
Identify new tools and technologies to develop release streams and builds
Ensure adequate contracts with vendors to meet the product needs
Establish and maintain relevant and cost-effective SLAs for systems and applications, and implement the Digital Machining support process
Experiences and qualifications
Essential skills:
Bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field
Minimum of five years' experience of release management or project management
Minimum of five years' experience in software engineering and operations environment
Advanced knowledge of software development life cycles
Demonstrated ability to coordinate cross functional work streams to successful completion
Excellent leadership, communication and analytical skills
Beneficial skills:
Experience from working with engineering and operations of embedded electronic products
Experience from working with the operations of SaaS products
We evaluate our candidates experiences and testing skills during interviews but we also give personality - like flexible, self-driven, agile, communicative and with a team player attitude - a big weightage. We think it's time to build teams around these soft skills, while keeping technical competence in mind. Welcome to our exciting world!
How to apply
We have an ongoing process in this recruitment, so please send you application as soon as possible and no later than September 18, 2020. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career, Job ID: R0017530.
Contact information
For more information about this position, please contact:
Tom McLeay, Research and Development Manager Digital Machining, +46 (0)70 616 03 07
Anna Ryan, Recruitment Specialist, +46 (0)70 874 11 74
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26 266 659
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 266 574
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 261 984
To learn more about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
AB SANDVIK Coromant
Mossvägen 10
81181 SANDVIKEN
Jobbnummer
5332894
