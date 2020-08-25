Program Lead - Digital Machining - AB Sandvik Coromant - Datajobb i Sandviken

AB Sandvik Coromant / Datajobb / Sandviken2020-08-25At Sandvik, we believe in finding that perfect mix between work, family life and interests, and we happily support our employees in balancing this. For us, it's also clear that diversity of experience, perspective and background forms an amazing foundation for achieving great results. You work in an agile environment, alongside machining specialists, product owners, software developers, architects, testers, and of course our customers. We take an incremental approach to product development, where user feedback is a key enabler for both speed and ability to deliver the ultimate customer experience.As a Program Lead within Digital Machining, you coordinate and synchronize development, evaluation, test and launch phases of multiple products all part of a portfolio that includes both software and hardware components. You own the Release Management Life Cycle and drive its implementation and improvement. This exciting role calls for daily collaboration with those that contribute to ensuring a top delivery - such as test managers, agile development teams, offer owners, product owners and IT system owners.Your office base is in Stockholm or Sandviken (Sweden) and you report to the R&D Manager for Digital Machining.Areas of responsibilityPlan and manage the release schedule and main release milestones across our offerIdentify and report dependencies and risks, and evaluate impact related to planned releasesCommunicate plans and key changes to timelines, scope or costCoordinate capacity and competence planning with function/competence area managersSupport cross-portfolio planning to oversee dependencies and solve conflictsDevelop, communicate and maintain a life cycle management plan for products and software componentsMaintain the integrity of system environments by ensuring that release and change processes are followedEnsure the appropriate levels of documentation for our portfolio of productsEnsure that security and legal compliance requirements are metAssist configuration management processes to be more reliable, efficient and cost effectiveIdentify new tools and technologies to develop release streams and buildsEnsure adequate contracts with vendors to meet the product needsEstablish and maintain relevant and cost-effective SLAs for systems and applications, and implement the Digital Machining support processExperiences and qualificationsEssential skills:Bachelor's degree in computer science or a related fieldMinimum of five years' experience of release management or project managementMinimum of five years' experience in software engineering and operations environmentAdvanced knowledge of software development life cyclesDemonstrated ability to coordinate cross functional work streams to successful completionExcellent leadership, communication and analytical skillsBeneficial skills:Experience from working with engineering and operations of embedded electronic productsExperience from working with the operations of SaaS productsWe evaluate our candidates experiences and testing skills during interviews but we also give personality - like flexible, self-driven, agile, communicative and with a team player attitude - a big weightage. We think it's time to build teams around these soft skills, while keeping technical competence in mind. Welcome to our exciting world!How to applyWe have an ongoing process in this recruitment, so please send you application as soon as possible and no later than September 18, 2020. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career, Job ID: R0017530.Contact informationFor more information about this position, please contact:Tom McLeay, Research and Development Manager Digital Machining, +46 (0)70 616 03 07Anna Ryan, Recruitment Specialist, +46 (0)70 874 11 74Union contacts - SwedenThomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26 266 659Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 266 574Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 261 984To learn more about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.2020-08-25Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-18AB SANDVIK CoromantMossvägen 1081181 SANDVIKEN5332894