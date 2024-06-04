Professional Gardener to Stockholm
2024-06-04
We are looking for a professional and experienced gardener to work for one of our clients (a private person). You will be employed by our client who owns several properties.
It is a private residential property (with two property designations and with three buildings on the plot) - approx. 6,000 square meters of plot area and 700 square meters of living space - and an apartment.
Your responsibility is to look after all the gardens and green areas around these properties and manage all garden related work to maintain and develop the outdoor environment according to the owner's wishes. The employment is full-time and permanent.
Your personality
• You have a great interest in gardening, are loyal and want to provide quality service.
• You are responsible, meticulous and persistent.
Your qualifications (requirements)
• Long and documented experience as a professional gardener.
• You can design gardens according to English garden landscapes.
• You speak English and Albanian.
Meritorious
• Knowledge in the Swedish language is an asset.
• An education in the field is meritorious.
