Production Manager (Polymer Products) - Sever Pharma Solutions (Malmö)
2023-08-23
Sever Pharma Solutions is an innovative contract developer and manufacturer of pharmaceuticals. It offers customers bespoke solutions through an extensive knowledge and unique manufacturing capabilities. The expertise and capabilities lie in developing and manufacturing both solid and polymer-based dosage forms. Its solid dosage portfolio includes products such as immediate-release film and non-coated tablets, along with controlled-release tablets and granules. Meanwhile it pioneers in polymer-based dosage forms with products such as vaginal rings, implants, and intrauterine systems.
Currently Sever Pharma Solutions is expanding sales, staff, facilities, and its wider product portfolio. Focusing on high potent development and production, within the area of controlled release, the company has invested heavily in buildings and equipment with the aim of supporting growth and widening its core capabilities. The business is part of Sever Life Sciences which focuses on the development and commercialisation of niche hospital, and orphan products to respond to unmet medical needs and is present in 17 countries.
Would you like to be part of an incredible growth journey where you will be responsible for the manufacturing of strategic products with a positive impact on society?
Sever Pharma Solutions is now searching for an experienced Production Manager with a solid track record in pharmaceutical or medical device production (or other regulated industry). As Production Manager you will head an organisation of approximately 50 FTE spread over our 3 product lines, each headed by a production leader who will report directly to you. You will report directly to the Production Director and will be a part of the Production Management Team.
Your task and responsibility
Lead the Polymer Products Production team in delivering and developing manufacturing excellence measured through clearly defined objectives and targets in terms of safety, quality, supply, cost, and people. Key is building a high-performance driven team where continuous improvement is central to our way of working, whilst also ensuring the highest level of cross-functional efficiency and collaboration with other production and operational departments.
Furthermore, the position will include both operational and strategic responsibilities such as:
• Meeting Production targets such as budget and KPI's
• Ensuring adherence to EHS, cGMP and other related standards
• Meeting operational objectives and deliverables according to agreed plans
• Upholding company values and leadership culture, promoting positive and effective behaviour.
• Ensuring all processes, equipment and associated facilities are properly maintained, with preventive maintenance and calibrations programs in place in cooperation with the Maintenance- and production Engineering departments.
• Identifying bottlenecks in key processes, equipment, and/or employee capabilities, and implementing mitigation actions
• Initiating and assisting production related projects and initiatives
• Participating in the Production Management Team
Your background
The ideal applicant will hold a relevant degree in engineering, pharmaceutical science or similar technical degree and have at least 8 years' experience within pharmaceutical, medical device, or FMCG operations. We also expect the candidate to have a minimum of 5 years' experience in a production leadership role. It is expected that the candidate has demonstrated experience of driving change actions, working with process improvements and optimizations (LEAN), cost saving initiatives and experience of working in/or leading projects. You feel confident both in extracting data from production, and leading a union negotiation.
Your profile
• Thrives in a dynamic environment.
• High commitment - Can motivate and inspire others to perform at the highest standards.
• Communicates in an open and honest manner, gives positive feedback. Is open for to receive feedback.
• Capable of delivering the daily operational performance (hands on) whilst driving the midterm objectives
• Continuously seeks improvement, challenges the truths, does not accept the status quo.
• Works for the team
• Strong sense of ownership and accountability
• Fluent in both English and Swedish
Why Sever Pharma Solutions?
You will have the chance to be part of an incredible growth journey, with numerous investments in production equipment and facilities. This is an opportunity to further develop a strong team and to work with strategic products which will have a positive impact on human health. You will work together with some of the most well-known pharmaceutical companies.
Information and application
For more information about this job-opening, please contact recruitment consultant Tobias Lorentzon at TOBLOR Consulting, phone: +46 735 11 10 60. You apply for this position through TOBLOR's career site, https://career.toblor.se/,
by uploading your CV and personal letter. For more information about Sever, please visit: https://www.severpharmasolutions.com/
