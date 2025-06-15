Production Leading Manager
2025-06-15
Hej!
What if you could inspire to make everyday life just a little bit better? The answer is simple: You can. That is what IKEA is all about - creating a better everyday life for the many people. At IKEA Marketing & Communication AB (IMC), you are a part of making it happen!
IMC is the global in-house agency for the IKEA brand. We create and produce the content that inspires people to make a better everyday life. We are responsible for planning and developing marketing communication for all IKEA markets across the world - from the global IKEA website to local ad campaigns. Headquartered in Älmhult, Sweden, IMC is a meeting point for creatives and communicators from around the world who share a passion for the IKEA product range, home furnishing and people's lives at home. Our mission is to create impactful communication that brings the IKEA brand to life and helps turn visitors into customers.
We're on the lookout for passionate doers, leaders, idea makers, creative thinkers - people who want to find answers to everyday problems in people's lives, for society and the planet. Do you also believe in celebrating the everyday life? Do you want to be part of making it happen from idea to paper or pixel? Then keep on reading.
We're looking for a Production Leading Manager, to lead and develop business and people together, managing and developing a team of Production Leaders that lead a wide range of product- and range communication development projects for IKEA, from creation to delivery.
As a Production Leading Manager, you will share responsibilities with another manager in same position and together co-lead and develop a diverse team of competences with a wide range of Production Leaders. You are reporting to the Project Operations Manager, and you are a member of Project Operations Leadership team within IMC Studios.
As Production Leading Manager you will...
Create and maintain a strong and value-driven team culture, where co-workers can thrive, perform and deliver.
Lead the competence development agenda for the team, to meet current and future business requirements and talent needs.
Support co-workers to be in lead of their own competence and career development plans.
Plan and enable preconditions to ensure the best possible match between your co-workers and the projects they can be allocated to.
Work actively with the team and close to the projects to challenge, spot potential improvements related to scope, budget and time and further develop to ways of working, methods and tools that enable the success of IMC project teams.
Be a source of inspiration; challenge and support, the teams in various production techniques, e.g. studio production, CGI, motion media.
Ensure fast adaptation to new incoming projects by building bridges and maintaining a close dialogue with IMC competence groups and project areas.
Secure a relevant external network related to competence needs of today and tomorrow.
Create pre-conditions for a trustful, inclusive, engaging and future-oriented learning environment that supports the co-worker's continuous competence development, leadership capabilities and entrepreneurial spirit.
Qualifications:
Passionate and experience about leading and developing people to perform at their best.
Experience working with and leading a team of leaders leading high-volume production projects, as well as brand positioning communication projects.
Omnichannel- and customer experience, volume production related to range- and product- communication and information.
Extensive experience and knowledge in 3D and motion media.
Experience of project and production management methods and tools.
Strong stakeholder management & change management.
Fundamental knowledge of process- and project steering, risk analysis, methods and scenario planning.
Skilled in budget management of communication projects.
Experience from working in a multicultural, creative and inclusive work environment.
Good knowledge about the IKEA strategic landscape, IKEA concept, brand, and values.
Understanding of the everyday needs of the consumers and passion for home furnishing.
Ambassador of the IKEA values, living and sharing them.
Fluency in English, spoken and written.
Additional information
IKEA Marketing & Communications is an inspirational working environment, based on creativity and innovation, which gives you the opportunity to work and interact with people from all around the world. This is a place where you can focus on doing what you love. There are no dress codes or closed offices. No day is ever the same. All ideas are welcome. Everyone tries to pitch in when needed, and failures are seen as a way of learning. When you enter our building, we want you to feel that you can inspire billions of people all over the world.
Are you ready to make the world a little better, together? We want to hear from you!
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and motivation letter, in English, by 26 June 2025. We are continuously interviewing candidates and may close the ad earlier.
This position is in Älmhult, Sweden. This is a role where we need to see you at the office the majority of your time.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
ÄLMHULT
