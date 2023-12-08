Production Engineer to Neko Health!
We are now looking for someone who wants to be a part of an innovative and forward-thinking company that is dedicated to improving healthcare. Neko Health was founded in 2018 and has launched its operations in Sweden this year. The demand for their services is high, and in the coming years, they plan to expand. Therefore, they need a production engineer to join and contribute to the development of the company. If you want to work with cutting-edge technology alongside the best engineers in the industry, this could be your dream job. Apply today!
Neko Health is a Swedish med-tech company founded by Hjalmar Nilsonne and Daniel Ek. Their vision is to enhance healthcare through innovative technological solutions. Their comprehensive full-body scans empower customers to take a preventive approach to their health, representing a revolutionary advancement in healthcare. Neko Health has recruited some of the best engineers in the industry to ensure excellent delivery and high-quality product development. In other words, you will have the best conditions to grow and develop alongside your senior colleagues.
As a production engineer, your main task is to support the hardware engineers in the production area. You are responsible for providing production technical support to internal stakeholders, playing a crucial role in ensuring that products meet quality standards and are delivered on time.
We hope we have sparked your interest, and that you are curious about the position and the company. You will learn much more as you progress further in the recruitment process
You are offered
• Working with cutting-edge products
• Collaboration with highly competent and dedicated colleagues
• Excellent development opportunities in a rapidly growing and stable company
Work tasks
• Assembly of mechanical and optical components
• Wiring of cables in control panels, electrical connections in control panels
• Purchasing responsibility for tools, materials, and components
• Preparing and maintaining documentation for drawings
• Assisting with installations in scanning rooms
• Holds an engineering degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, or engineering physics. We prefer candidates with several years of work experience as an engineer
• Possesses expertise in precision mechanics, optics, or electronics.
• Demonstrates strong report writing skills and proficiency in handling documentation.
• Fluent in english
It is meritorious if you have
• A few years work experience as an engineer
• Experience with Solidworks or another 3D CAD program
• Work experience in the med-tech industry.
During the recruitment process, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities. To succeed and thrive in the role, we prefer that you are a person who independently drives your work forward and takes initiative. The nature of the products requires a high level of precision, so attention to detail in your work is essential. In this position, you will have close contact with internal stakeholders, so you should enjoy collaborating with others.
