Product Specialist
ABB AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2023-05-22
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for a Product Specialist that belongs to our Center of Expertise (CoE) organization at ABB AB, Motion Service in Västerås. The CoE is in charge of developing life-cycle management, service concepts, ensuring technical product information and handling related knowledge tools for motors & generators manufactured in Sweden as well as Smart Solutions offering applicable to large Motors and generators.
Your responsibilities
Lead and execute selected R&D projects with team members from local and global organization.
Execute life-cycle management activities for the different products.
Cooperate with product management with developing the product offering for the complete service portfolio.
You will keep technical, training & marketing materials updated.
In addition, your responsibility will be to assure that new product releases are handed over properly, including sales material and support with required trainings.
Your background
To be successful in this role we that you have a relevant bachelor/university degree.
Minimum 3 years working experience within relevant area.
Experience within motors & generators business is highly merited.
Excellent communication skills & You like to build relations and to collaborate.
Fluency in Swedish & English, written and spoken alike.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Josef Evindar, +46 727 20 60 01 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4621-32 91 69, Unionen: Hannah Norén, +4621-34 23 01, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist, +46 724 64 43 70.
We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7800719