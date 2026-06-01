Product Requirement Specialist
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Älmhult
2026-06-01
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
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, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
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Product Requirement Specialist (custom and declaration requirements)
Inter IKEA Group connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and ensures alignment of the overall IKEA strategic direction. Every day, we strive to develop, produce, and sell products and services that are affordable and accessible to everyone.
This role is positioned in Core Business Range, Range Operations, Specialist Functions. You will belong to the Product requirement & compliance team, reporting to the team manager and collaborating closely with our customs team in Supply. The purpose of the team is to monitor the incoming requirements and secure the needed actions are taken in range to comply.
Our team is based in Älmhult. We believe that your presence with the team and working the majority of the time in the workplace is important.
We are hiring for two positions within this role.
About the role
As a Product Requirement Specialist, you'll play an important part in the team and bring valuable IKEA knowledge into a new setting. Your primary focus will be supporting the development and management of the IKEA range within Specialist Functions. You contribute to ensuring that the IKEA range is compliant and aligned with legal, customs and declaration requirements. You will monitor, develop, and maintain requirements within assigned areas and support the business with competence, guidance, and coordination related to requirements and compliance. The impact of our work continues to resonate in homes and hearts across the world.
On a typical working day, you will:
Monitor, document and follow up existing and upcoming international and supranational requirements within assigned areas
Focus on global customs and declaration requirements related to our product range
Initiate and support identification of requirements for new product types, functions, materials or other assigned areas
Inform, train and support relevant stakeholders on new or updated requirements in a timely manner
Lead and coordinate stakeholders in relevant working groups and forums
Contribute to the development of requirements, verification methods and compliance follow‐up
What we'd like you to bring to the table
The role as a Product Requirement Specialist requires you to:
Experience with customs and declaration topics would be needed
Have a university degree or relevant work experience within engineering or a related area
Be fluent in English, both written and spoken
Have a good understanding of the IKEA value chain, strategies, processes and Democratic Design
Have good knowledge of requirement processes, including requirement management
Be able to work in a structured and systematic way and analyse complex subjects
It's a plus if you also:
Have experience from working with product development, requirements and compliance
Have experience from working in a changing environment with many stakeholders
Have good knowledge of the IKEA product development process and/or the IKEA value chain
We welcome your application
This role is published as part of an internal recruitment process connected to our organizational changes. It offers an opportunity for co-workers whose experience and competence may be relevant.
We look forward to receiving your application by at the latest June 14th . Apply by submitting your CV and please note that we do not ask for a cover letter in this recruitment process. Instead, you will have the opportunity to tell us more about you and your experience through the screening questions in the application system.
We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, as we might start interviewing early for certain roles. Due to high volumes, we have limited flexibility to reschedule, so please make sure to prioritise the interview if you are invited.
If you have any questions about the role or the recruitment process, feel free to contact the recruiter Johanna Hansson, johanna.hansson1@inter.ikea.com
or hiring manager Hans Andersson, hans.andersson1@inter.ikea.com
.
We always recruit based on values, competence, potential and diversity. We will first consider co-workers employed at Inter IKEA Group impacted by organisational changes. For this specific recruitment priority will be given to impacted co-workers in Core Business Range and Inter IKEA Technology Services AB provided competence requirements are met for the role. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
9940640