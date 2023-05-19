Product Requirement Engineer, Ra Home Textiles & Rugs Ikea Of Sweden
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Teknikjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla teknikjobb i Helsingborg
2023-05-19
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Älmhult
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are looking for a Product Requirement Engineer(PRE) to our home textiles range that can translate customer's wishes into technical requirements. This assignment is a cover for a maternity leave until September 2024.
You will be responsible to identify and develop product requirements with an aim to make our products sustainable, safe and sellable for all our markets and, of course, loved by our customers.
As PRE you will be the requirement specialist in the product development team and in the team your contribution will be essential so you together can meet the expectations of our customers. Furthermore, you will build a strong relationship with Requirement development department and as well as stakeholders in our purchasing organisation to secure understanding of the product requirements and ensure a successful implementation.
In this assignment your main responsibilities will be:
Identify and connect legal and market specific requirements on products
Develop durability and functional tests that resemble real life usage for the lifetime of the product
Communicate the technical requirements/test methods to stakeholders e.g. product development team, engineers from purchasing organisation and test labs
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have a University Degree in Textile Engineering and a couple of years of experience from working with product development and/or creating and documenting product requirements. In the product requirement engineering field you are regarded as experienced with the ability to lead yourself and drive initiatives from start to finish within your scope. You have good analytical skills and you know how to coordinate, lead and inspire others. You have a passion for sharing knowledge and the ability to explain complex matters in an easy way. You are good at creating your own network and at working in teams and making things happen by involving and engaging people.
Finally, you also know how to apply agile development methods and you are experienced and motivated to work in a rapidly changing environment.
Additional information
Please apply by submitting your CV in English latest by 2nd of June.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Recruiter Maria Fröberg Larsson, +46 766 190 996. The position is located in Älmhult, Sweden and it 's a short time assignment until September 2024.
In Range Area Home textiles & Rugs we are a group of down-to-earth, straightforward people with a passion for home furnishing and making the impossible possible. We come from all over the world, but we share an inspiring vision: "To create a better everyday life for the many people" Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-02
https://smrtr.io/f7R48 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Rusthållsgatan 21 (visa karta
)
253 61 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Bring SCM AB Jobbnummer
7797229