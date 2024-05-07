Fullstack developer in Angular php c++
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for a skilled fullstack developer to our growing consultant team at Randstad Digital in Gothenburg. The mission of this assignment is to develop and maintain applications that are used by different truck divisions at our client.
This is a consultant assignment and you will be hired by Randstad Digital.
Responsibilities
The assignment is mostly to develop and maintain frontend applications using Angular framework. It is also needed to have some experience of backend in technologies like Node Js, C++ and PHP. They are now in an excited journey to modernize the IT architectures and migrate the on-prem applications to ARO (Azure Red Hat Openshift) environment and convert them to be cloud services. It is required to make sure that all frontend applications are adapted to the new IT architecture.
Qualifications
Required Skills:
Minimum 3-4 years of hands-on experiences in Angular Framework, CSS, HTML, XML, JavaScript/jQuery, Bootstrap, RESTAPI, Node.js, PHP, Oracle, C++
Version control: GIT, Bitbucket
Desired skills:
Hands-on experience in ARO (Azure Red Hat Openshift), Containerization (docker), CI/CD
Self-motivated person to work independently
Strong team spirit to cooperate with team members, share ideas and help each other
Strong agile mindset and positive to accept rapid changes
Experience in Scrum manifesto
Proactive thinking to build high quality, robust, and scalable software applications
Background:
You should have an engineering background in order to communicate efficiently with our engineering stakeholders.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
8662725