Product Owner within eHealth
2025-05-23
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of the Nordic health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have over 1 000 employees in several countries.
The position Do you want to be part of driving the development of Sweden's leading electronic health record systems and make decisions to maximize customer value and make a difference in Nordic healthcare? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you to join Cambio R&D as one of our Product Owners.
As Product Owner you are responsible for one or several areas/modules in our product. You will own the product backlog and steer the development according to the product strategy. You will work closely with agile development teams to develop new functionality and provide expert support.
You ensure that everyone in your team(s) understands goals and scope of what's being developed so we can find the right solutions to the customer requirements. You will be the spokesperson for your areas both external and internal and collaborate with several other roles at Cambio including other Product Owners and Product Managers.
We offer You'll step into a key role at the heart of our product development - with real impact on the future of the Nordic healthcare. As a Product Owner in our R&D department, you won't just manage a backlog - you'll be a part of shaping the direction of one of the Nordics most critical e-health platforms.
If you're looking for purpose and the opportunity to drive product development with a clear customer focus - you'll feel right at home here.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do. About you You are a leader with good analytical and problem-solving abilities, confident in your decisions and priorities. You have strong communication skills both towards internal and external stakeholders, and enjoy coordinating tasks and being a central point of contact for your product. As a person, you are a humble and enthusiastic team player, possessing a natural drive where you enjoy shaping your own work.
Requirements
A few years of experience working with software development and agile teams/methodologies.
Have prior experience of being a Product Owner or working with product management in general.
Speaks and writes Swedish and English fluently.
In addition, its also nice if you have
Experience of having worked with IT solutions for healthcare.
Experience within healthcare.
Experience of working with distributed development teams.
Place of employment: Stockholm/Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
