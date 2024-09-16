Product Owner in Process Automation
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
As a Product Owner, you will play a crucial role in bridging product management with cross-functional teams to ensure system requirements are clearly defined and well understood. You will be responsible for communicating the product vision, setting objectives, and removing obstacles to drive the team towards successful outcomes. You'll work hands-on with the team, analyzing product requirements and helping them grasp the nuances of each feature. Owning and managing the team backlog, you'll prioritize tasks, and define clear acceptance criteria to ensure smooth progress. In your day-to-day, you will collaborate closely with the Product Manager, Release Owner, Architect, and System Product Owner, working in unison to deliver each release successfully. Your focus will be on delivering technical solutions that drive both the product and business outcomes, ensuring that everything is aligned for success. You will also work with leading technologies like IIoT, Cloud, Edge, container orchestration, Kubernetes, and more, ensuring the team leverages the most innovative tools to meet product and business goals.
Join us and become part of an innovative team where your expertise will shape cutting-edge solutions and drive meaningful business outcomes, all while working in a dynamic and collaborative environment that values your growth and creativity.
Qualifications for the role
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field.
You have 5+ years of experience in development or research within the relevant discipline.
You possess professional experience with Agile methodologies, including Scrum, and are proficient in Azure DevOps.
You are a collaborative team player, a fast learner who stays updated with industry trends, and you are comfortable working in teams spread across different countries and technologies. Additionally, you have excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
More about us
As part of ABB Process Automation business area, the ABB Process Control Platform (PCP) organization is the value generating partner, creating digital control solutions for industries. We are managing the entire extended value chain from suppliers to the delivery, creating competitive advantage through improved customer satisfaction with optimized responsiveness, lead time, quality, cost and on-time delivery. In this role you will lead the delivery of high-quality software solutions being developed and distributed within Process Automation.
Recruiting Manager Ashalatha Kunnappilly, +46 724 61 25 87, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
Apply at the latest by October 6 (documents submitted in English are appreciated). Please note that interviews are held on an ongoing basis, apply today to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
