Product Owner Financial Services @ Quiddly - part of the Blingdale Group
Quiddly is growing - fast. Demand for our products is increasing and we're right in the middle of an exciting expansion journey. Our mission is to enable simple and trusted financial services through innovative technology, and we're now looking for a Product Owner with strong financial domain knowledge to help bring that mission to life.
In this role, you'll be at the heart of how modern financial services are built - translating complex financial needs into clear, scalable and secure products. You'll join an ambitious, fast-moving and slightly quirky fintech company, where your expertise in how financial institutions actually work will make a real difference.
Your role:
As Product Owner at Quiddly, you will play a key role in turning our product strategy into reality and driving product leadership within financial services. A large part of your work will focus on understanding how banks and financial companies operate, and transforming that knowledge into clear requirements that our development team can build on.
You will ensure that we build the right things, in the right way, at the right time - and that our products continue to evolve in a market-leading way within the financial services space.
You will:
Own the process of capturing, analysing and structuring requirements from customers and the business
Translate complex financial needs, ideas and feature requests into clear, detailed and well-structured specifications
Prioritise and maintain the roadmap and backlog based on value and impact
Work closely with customers and developers alike to ensure clarity, quality and delivery
Ensure that everything we build aligns with Quiddly's overall goals and vision
You will also be an important bridge between technology, business and customers. You'll support onboarding and training of new customers, assist our sales team with technical and domain-related questions, and collaborate with marketing to communicate new releases and product updates.
The hiring manager for this role is our VP of Engineering.
Who are you?
We believe you:
Have experience from the software industry, B2B banking, fintech or similar.
Experience within factoring is highly valued. Background in debt collection or business lending is also relevant and appreciated.
Have strong domain knowledge of how financial institutions operate
Have post-secondary education in IT, finance or a related field
Enjoy taking ideas from concept to finished product
Are comfortable prioritising, setting direction and driving initiatives forward
Have an analytical mindset and an eye for detail
Care deeply about creating great user experiences
Have strong written and verbal communication skills in both Swedish and English
But just as important as your background is who you are as a person.
You are self-driven, comfortable taking ownership and thrive in a fast-paced environment where a lot is happening at once. You enjoy working close to both customers and colleagues, are social and outgoing, and have a clear, concrete and structured way of communicating - especially when translating business and financial needs to developers.
With us, you get:
Annual bonus trip Participation in our employee stock option program The possibility to work remotely up to 40% of your working time Choose your own work equipment 6 weeks of prepaid vacation Occupational pension in accordance with the ITP plan Parental pay during parental leave Private healthcare and health insurance Wellness allowance of SEK 4,000 per year Parking space for those commuting by car Company bike benefit if you prefer cycling to work Breakfast & fika - there's always something to snack on Regular after works and team activities Ping-pong till you drop in our internal league FIFA rivalries that never really end A close-knit team with high engagement SaaS & Fintech - two of the most exciting industries right now A clear personal development plan Great development opportunities within the group
About Quiddly
Quiddly, which is part of the Blingdale Group, is a software company that licenses and develops platforms for credit and invoice management. We are currently offering modules for invoicing, factoring and debt collection, payment solutions, and our integration engine Squidd. We own, develop and maintain all source code, while focusing on scalable, secure and flexible system architecture.
Quiddly's concept is simple, but the solutions are advanced. Our customers can pick and choose from our presets to lay the foundation for a new fintech product. Everything is state of the art modular technology that integrates with all types of systems.
