Product Owner - Thermal Supply System
2023-11-26
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
Do you want to use your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we?
The Vehicle Motion & Thermal Management Technology stream leads and develops complete vehicle motion- and thermal control solutions for Safe, Sustainable and Efficient transportation.
Our technology scope is broad and involves advanced mechatronic systems related to motion and optimization of energy in our vehicles.
Thermal Management is a department within Vehicle Technology responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized complete thermal management system. This is including cab climate and vehicle cooling & heating systems for ICE, BEV, and Fuel cell vehicles within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for the thermal management platform from cradle to grave, both Hardware and Software. The teams within thermal management are located in Gothenburg and Bangalore and have close cooperation with the sites Greensboro and Lyon. To succeed we need to understand the final customer needs and apply our knowledge to develop technical concepts and solutions that satisfy customer and business needs.
We are now looking for a strong, communicative, strategic, technology driven Product Owner to strengthen our team, Thermal Management Application SW. Our team is responsible for the design and development of the application SW, controlling the complete thermal management system, and the calibration and tuning of it. Meaning that we are responsible for Cab Climate and the Thermal Supply functionality covering all sites and truck brands (among more) within the Volvo Group.
Who are you and what will you do?
You will lead and be part of a team owning and developing the SW for the Thermal Supply System, acting as a heart within the thermal management system, collaborating with all consumers. Within the role you will work with both new development towards future feature/function growth and with maintenance improving the system already on the market. The target is to build a strong platform within the thermal supply product that is flexible and adaptable towards all the different variants we are working towards. With this you will also have control over the team backlog, balancing and prioritizing the work. You will have the opportunity to collaborate a lot with many surrounding teams in you daily work.
We believe you are a person who is driven, business-oriented and innovative. You have a strong sense of product ownership and cutting edge expertise in embedded SW development. You like to work with strategies within product development, and you have a strong technology driven mindset. You want to solve problems in a structured and effective way. You are a person with a genuine interest in technology as well as people. You feel accountable for the tasks you take on. You are self-motivated by driving changes in a complex environment.
We also think you have:
An open mindset to learn & grow. Share your knowledge with others
Good networking skills on a local and global basis and you have an ability to understand and accept cultural differences
Good communication and presenting skills both in text and verbally (English)
Relevant Experience:
Master's Degree in Computer, Electrical/Electronic or similar
Around 10 years of Embedded SW development or similar
Experience with control strategy and SW verification
Experience in Functional Development
Experience in Matlab, Simulink, TargetLink, Jenkins, Embedded Coder, C, C++, Python
Meritorious to have:
C or CE Truck Driving License
Knowledge of Automotive Thermal Supply system
Experience in SIL/MIL/HIL testing
Knowledge in planning, performing, and analyzing results from rig or vehicle testing
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
If you have any questions about the role, you are welcome to contact Sebastian Palm - sebastian.palm@volvo.com
