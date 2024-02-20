Project Advisor to Pelago Bioscience
2024-02-20
Pelago Bioscience is located at Campus Solna, & is scaling up the business as a sustainable & reliable partner of choice in the discovery of novel therapeutics. The Project Advisor will be a key player in accelerating the commercial success of the company.
Your new role
The role is based in Stockholm. Travelling is natural & expected in the role (~10 trips/year), meeting potential & existing clients at their sites or e.g. at conferences. The client base is international. You report to the Head of Business Development.
As a Sr. Project Advisor at Pelago Bioscience, you act as an expert playing a critical role in structuring, guiding, & supporting projects for our customers. Leveraging extensive knowledge of the drug discovery & development value chain, life science products, industry trends, & project management methodologies, you act as a strategic partner to our customers, ensuring the successful delivery of innovative solutions that drive tangible business outcomes. You act as a project manager, playing a critical role in defining, structuring, planning, & executing complex internal projects at Pelago.
The role requires strong leadership skills & a proactive approach, building relationships with key internal & external stakeholders, influencing the direction of our products & services based on customer insights & industry expertise.
Tasks & responsibilities incl:
* Participate & lead customer meetings, working closely w/ Sales Managers to establish customer expectations & advise customers on projects
* Prepare & develop project proposals
* Collaborate internally to design tailored solutions based on customer goals
* Guide potential customers to maximise customer value
* Lead marketing activities - developing application notes or representing Pelago at international scientific conferences, & at such, drive lead generation by e.g. presenting, targeting key customers, interacting w/ key opinion leaders, & expanding the contact base within accounts
* Drive collaboration & develop business w/ licence holders & key accounts
* Serve as trusted advisor & provide expert guidance
* Support the end-to-end project management process, ensuring timelines, deliverables, & milestones are met. Proactively handling challenges or escalated issues, working closely w/ relevant teams to find effective solutions
* Act as project manager for internal projects
* Provide mentorship, guidance, & knowledge-sharing to the team
* Stay updated with the latest trends, innovations, & regulatory changes in the industry
What you'll need to succeed
You like have a background in drug discovery, project management experience, & enjoy complex relationship-building within Life Science. Maybe currently work as a project manager at a biotech/pharma company & would enjoy being close to all that is happening within Drug Discovery & be involved all-through the customer journey?
You need:
* M.Sc./PhD degree in a life science-related field or equiv. experience
* Min 10 yrs exp. within drug discovery (Biochemistry, Cell Biology, Biophysics, Medicinal Chemistry or Translational Science)
* Background in preclinical drug discovery
* Experience managing project teams & overseeing operations, driving results & fostering collaboration
* Experience building strong customer relations, & consulting within the life science industry
Important:
* Excellent understanding of the drug discovery value chain from target validation to clinical drug candidate (& beyond) & ability to apply this knowledge to multiple projects
* Ability to lead several projects simultaneously
Beneficial:
* Demonstrated ability to apply sales tools in customer interactions to meet business objectives
As a person:
* Highly result-driven with an excellent understanding of Pelago's business model.
* Excellent communication & interpersonal skills
* Highly organised & with good time-management skills.
* Responsible & decisive person with excellent communicative skills.
* Highly collaborative, with a positive influence on teamwork
* Excellent leadership skills with a focus on mentorship & team development.
* Strong business acumen & the ability to align project outcomes with customer goals.
What you'll get in return
* A key position in a well-financed, established company with a large customer base & great potential for growth.
* Being "the face of Pelago", building relationships & being close to all that is happening within Drug Discovery while having fun at work
* Opportunity to be involved all-through the complete customer journey
* A commercial team in expansion and development, w/ great collaborative team spirit, where you have the potential to influence & accelerate growth & processes
* Cross-functional team of experts from sales to scientists, willing to learn, evolve, & take the team to the next level.
What you need to do now
Submit your application with an updated CV & personal letter in the same document. For specific questions on the role, please contact linus.norrbom@hays.com
