Full stack Engineer - Volvo Cars Tech

Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Culture of Experimentation that makes a difference
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by delivering data-driven insights and fostering a culture of experimentation within the organization. Now we are looking for curious, creative people who want to join us in creating a scalable, data warehouse-native experimentation platform that facilitates A/B-testing for multiple teams and platforms and be part of our transformation journey and committed to reach our goals.
What's in it for you?
This role is within our Global Commercial Digital team, which is using digital technologies to reinvent the experience of becoming a Volvo customer. There's no reason the experience of buying a car should be painful and difficult - it should be as enjoyable and exciting as actually having a new car. That is our mission.
You will be a part of the Experimentation Lab team and enable Commercial Digital teams to conduct A/B-testing and get easy access to test-results. To achieve this, we work in a multi-functional setting and our main responsibilities include:
• Own the integration of experimentation tooling into the tech stack and define technical best practices and integration guidelines.
• Work closely with the Engineering Manager to drive the vision and strategy of implementation.
• Work closely with Product Manager, Data Analysts and Data Engineers to understand the user needs around experimentation and continually improve our testing and analytics functionalities.
• Standardize and automate experimentation workflows in order to lower the barriers and costs to testing.
• Mentor other team members and help many increase their technical capabilities, fostering a culture of inclusion, results-oriented execution and innovation.
You and your skills
The ideal candidate will possess not only extensive experience with the data experimentation technologies we use, but also a high level of proficiency in soft skills.
A keen interest in learning and delivering is essential, along with a receptiveness to different perspectives. You will be expected to promote a experimentation-driven decision-making culture within the organization.
The role is a full time position based in Stockholm. You are at this point in time expected to work from the office in average three days per week but it could increase in the future as we have an office first policy.
Tech Skills:
• Backend or frontend leaning full-stack developer. (required)
• Experience with a modern front-end framework pref. React/Next.js.
• Experience with a backend platform such as Node.js/ .NET or Java.
• Experience with building an experimentation platform tooling. (required)
• Experience with analytics and tracking. (required)
• Experience with feature flagging. (required)
• Experience with designing, running, and analyzing the results of A/B tests and multivariate tests. (meritorious)
• Experience with statistical methodologies and techniques. (meritorious)
• Some SQL knowledge (or interest to learn) in order to explore and assess plausibility/quality of data. (meritorious)
Preferred Characteristics:
• Team Player
• Self-motivated and eager to initiate discussions
• Good communication skills and presentation skills
• Adaptable and open to changes
• Eager to communicate and collaborate with other teams
• Result oriented
• Open to others perspectives
• Can deliver independently
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team and the position, please reach out to the hiring manager at milika.jovanovic@volvocars.com
. If you have any questions about the process please reach out to recruiter at keerthi.veeraraghavan@volvocars.com
.
Position Description:
We want to make it possible to leverage the full potential of data within Commercial Digital by making it easy to access and work with. We envision a data culture where each software team within commercial digital owns their own domain related data products. In order to get there we have a wide scope and play three different roles:
1. We build functionality that makes it easier for product teams within commercial digital to expose their data using Volvo Cars data platform.
2. We give professional data engineering support to product teams and help them to take ownership over and expose their data according to best practices.
3. We build and maintain data products, this could be on behalf of product teams that are not ready to take ownership or business critical data products built on data from several domains.
Current tech stack: Snowflake, Iterable, Eppo
Others:
• Experience in data-driven decision making and with applications where results are measured by metrics and driven from insights.
• Used to work in a setting where data culture and platform is not very mature
• Used to a setting where everything is not already very well defined
• Be able to have a conversation about something they disagree on
• Interested to deliver according to tech & product strategy Ersättning
