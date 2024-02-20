Scrum Master for Data Projects
2024-02-20
Think.Done. AB is seeking an experienced and dynamic Scrum Master to join our growing team. As a Scrum Master, you will play a crucial role in facilitating and optimizing the Agile development process. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, ensuring they adhere to Agile principles and deliver high-quality products.
Responsibilities:
Act as a servant leader, coaching and guiding the development team in Agile/Scrum practices.
Facilitate Scrum events (Sprint Planning, Daily Stand-ups, Sprint Reviews, Sprint Retrospectives) and other Agile ceremonies.
Collaborate with Product Owners to prioritize and groom the product backlog.
Remove impediments and foster a culture of continuous improvement.
Ensure transparency within the team by maintaining and updating relevant metrics and information radiators.
Promote a collaborative and positive team environment.
Shield the team from external interruptions and distractions.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a Scrum Master in software development projects.
Strong understanding of Agile principles and the Scrum framework.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or equivalent certification is a plus.
Experience with Agile project management tools (e.g., Jira, Trello).
Knowledge of other Agile frameworks (Kanban, Lean) is desirable.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in a related field or equivalent work experience.
Overall 10+ years experience in information Technology including at least 5 years of experience as a Scrum Master.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and cover letter to mujahid.naseer@datamaticstechnologies.com
. Please include "Scrum Master Application" in the subject line.
Think.Done is an equal-opportunity employer. We encourage diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Think. Done. AB
