Product Owner - ServiceNow Request Management
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje
2024-05-10
Are you passionate about leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline processes and enhance user experiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where your expertise can make a tangible impact? If so, we want you to join our team as a ServiceNow Request Management Product owner & Platform owner!
As a ServiceNow Request Management Product Owner, you will play an important role in driving the development and implementation of our request management solutions and service portal. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, define user stories, and prioritize product features. With your strategic vision and technical expertise, you will ensure that our ServiceNow platform meets the evolving needs of our clients and exceeds their expectations.
Responsibilities
• Define and prioritize product backlog based on business objectives and customer feedback.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into actionable user stories.
• Work closely with development teams to ensure timely delivery of product features and enhancements.
• Conduct user acceptance testing and gather feedback to continuously improve product functionality.
• Stay informed about industry trends and best practices to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge.
Desired skills
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
• Proven experience as a Product Owner or similar role, with a focus on ServiceNow request management.
• In-depth knowledge of ServiceNow platform capabilities, including Request, Incident, and Change Management.
• Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to articulate technical concepts to non-technical audiences.
• Exceptional problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.
• ServiceNow certification(s) preferred.
What we offer
Scania is on a journey with a strong purpose: to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. To get there, we have gathered a diverse team with talented and fun colleagues, endless development opportunities and good work-life balance. We work a mix of remote and in office. Our offices are activity based with a lot of creative spaces in Södertälje, and we also have a new office hub close to the central station in Stockholm. Furthermore, you are offered annual bonus, lunch to reduced prices, wellness contribution and much more.
For questions about the job, reach out to hiring manager Sargon Suberkli, sargon.suberkli@scania.com
