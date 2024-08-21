Product Owner - Partners
2024-08-21
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading open banking-powered account to account (A2A) payment provider of instant payments and instant payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
Brite's product suite and strategic expansion into new verticals and markets hinge primarily on its ability to ensure product-market fit, making the product team a key cornerstone of the overall success of the business. As a key part of the product team, the Product Owner is also vital in defining the culture and ways of working at Brite.
As the Product Owner Partners at Brite, you will be at the forefront of driving the success of our products that serve our Payment Service Providers and partners. From the very beginning, you will be responsible for setting a clear product vision, building and maintaining products that enhance the integration, management, and performance of these key relationships. You will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to define product requirements, prioritize features, and ensure that our solutions align with both company objectives and industry standards.Responsibilities for the Product Owner Partners include (but are not limited to):
Set the Product Vision:From the start, define and sell a compelling product vision that drives success
Team Leadership: Lead, mentor, and inspire the product development team, fostering a collaborative and high-performance environment.
Backlog Management: Prioritize and maintain the product backlog, ensuring it aligns with the business objectives and customer needs.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Work closely with stakeholders, including marketing, sales, and customer support, to gather requirements and ensure alignment.
Delivery - You own the delivery for the Partner team at Brite, ensuring that product development happens in an efficient and structured way and in line with agreed timelines.
Agile Accountability: Ensure the team adheres to Agile principles, allowing them the autonomy to decide how they work while guiding them to stay aligned with Agile best practices.
Customer Feedback: Gather and analyze customer feedback to continuously improve the product
Are you a brite mind?
Need to have:
3+ years of from a leading role in a product development environment
B.Sc. in Engineering, Economics or similar
General knowledge about the payments industry.
Knowledge and experience from leading development teams in an agile environment.
Key qualities are integrity, analytical skills and ability to create buy-in around you. You enjoy taking the lead and bringing people along on the journey.
Strong drive and interest in building great products.
Good to have
Experience from working within a regulated Financial Services business
Understanding of how PSD2 impacts the payments and financial industry
Practical experience from building consumer payment products in a fast-paced environment
A strong entrepreneurial mindset
What we offer
Join Europe's hottest Fintech, founded and led by industry veterans, with a recent $60M Series A funding.
An opportunity to make a significant impact in an environmentwhere we start small and learn fast to do big things.
A positive, empathetic, and inclusive culture that encourages you to be yourself, with a commitment to continuous learning and knowledge exchange.
Ateam that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
... and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
Do you want to learn more about our recruitment process? Here you can read about the hiring flow and find answers to the most frequently asked questions.
Please apply with your CV or your LinkedIn profile. We use screening questions to streamline this recruitment process, so a personal letter is not needed.
