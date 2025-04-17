Product Owner - Partner Integrations
Qbtech AB
Would you like to take part in transforming healthcare? Qbtech is the global market leader in professional ADHD tests, providing tests that are both CE-marked and FDA-cleared for use as an aid in the assessment and treatment evaluation of ADHD for people aged 6-60. Our vision is to transform healthcare by providing a complete system of leading objective tests, products, and services that empower clinical and financial decision-makers to improve outcomes and support patients to better understand their symptoms and treatment.
Qbtech is present in 14 countries with offices in Stockholm, London, and Houston. Over the next years, Qbtech will make significant investments into new products, technologies, and people to further strengthen their services and product offerings with the aim of building an ecosystem with solutions for providers, clinicians, and patients.
About the role
We're hiring a Product Owner to lead our partner integrations - covering EHR systems, and clinical management platforms and other customer systems. You'll be responsible for driving strategic and technical efforts to ensure our integrations are robust, secure, and scalable. Working closely with Engineering, Architecture, QA, and external partners, you'll define integration architecture and technical requirements while shaping how Qbtech connects with the broader healthcare ecosystem.
Essential responsibilities:
Set the direction for how to approach partner integrations in a scalable way
Own and evolve our public-facing API product
Prioritize and own the backlog for integration initiatives
Manage technical documentation and compliance with standards (HIPAA, HL7, FHIR)
Coordinate integration projects with partners, vendors, and internal stakeholders
What we're looking for
You combine strategic thinking with hands-on delivery. You know how to translate business needs into integration specs, and you've worked in regulated, complex environments before - ideally in healthtech.
Key qualifications:
Experience as a Product Owner, Product Manager or Integration Lead
Strong technical understanding of APIs, middleware and cloud-based infrastructure.
Experience with system integrations in regulated industries (e.g. healthcare, finance).
Familiarity with standards like HL7, FHIR and HIPAA.
Comfortable working closely with engineering teams to deliver technical products.
Experienced in managing integration backlogs and roadmaps.
What can Qbtech offer you?
At Qbtech you will have the opportunity to work with something meaningful that helps people understand ADHD while transforming healthcare. You will work in an international environment together with some of the leading experts in the world. You will lead the development of best in class as well as first in class products and services - globally.
There are plenty of opportunities to learn and grow and to expand into other technologies within the company. Qbtech also offers education and certifications in fields that are relevant to the technology used within the company. Ersättning
