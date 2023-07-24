Product Owner - EDI
Do you have a passion for the opportunities that digitalization brings to manufacturing - both in production and the actual products? Sandvik Group IT is now looking for a Product Owner for EDI (Event Driven Integration) to join us. Welcome to an exciting role in a global organization where we offer you a great chance to develop - both personally and professionally!
Your mission
In this position, you're responsible for the Integration Product Area of EDI and accountable for the success of the product - including financial results, and as a natural part of the value creation, you put focus on engineering and innovation. You ensure an efficient and effective way of working throughout the product lifecycle and facilitate an effective collaboration with stakeholders. In collaboration with the Product Team, you ensure the product is fit for its purpose and continuously improved to meet stakeholder expectations in terms of value. A key aspect of this role is to establish and effectively communicate the vision, strategy and objectives for your Product Area. By adhering to the principles of value, viability, feasibility, and usability, you guarantee that the product remains valuable to our customers and users.
In addition to your product-focused responsibilities, you actively empower and nurture personnel within the team and regularly assess the team's prerequisites and ensure they have the necessary support and resources. Moreover, you foster skills development within the team, encouraging individual growth and promoting a culture of continuous learning.
The location for this job is Sandviken or Stockholm and we apply a hybrid work set-up where you can combine office work with work from home or any other location.
Your character
We're looking for someone with technical expertise and proficiency in product ownership practices and methodologies. You have experience of Event Driven Integration, including MQ, KAFKA and ASB etc. and knowledge of agile, fundamentals, frameworks, methods and practices is required for the role. Furthermore, you have a minimum of a bachelor's degree in IT and a proven track record in people- and change management - which promotes a collaborative and high-performing team environment. You also have effective stakeholder and financial management skills. As we're a global organization, excellent English skills, both written and verbal, is required.
To be a good fit for this position, you need excellent leadership skills, strategic thinking and a user-centric mindset. Being technical focused and a motivated problem solver, ready to pursue meaningful work really comes in handy in this role and you always strive to make an impact. You have good communication and negotiation skills and the ability to provide guidance, coaching, and mentorship to team members. Add to that an agile framework, strong business acumen and solid understanding of business goals, market dynamics, and customer needs and you have a great chance of succeeding even more in this role.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than August 16, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0056249).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline. '
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Avinash Jha, recruiting manager, avinash.jha@sandvik.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70-211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)173 846 10
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0 26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
