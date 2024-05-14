Product Marketing Manager
Hantverksdata Holding II AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Danderyd Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Danderyd
2024-05-14
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hantverksdata Holding II AB i Danderyd
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Product Marketing Manager- HVD Group
HVD Group is developing rapidly and is working hard to conquer the European market on software for craftsmen. We are a team of over 500 people in multiple locations working locally and globally to achieve our mission. Our teams are changing the industry and improving the everyday life of thousands of workers and businesses - from the family-owned to enterprise customers.
Through innovative technology and years of expertise in the craftmanship industry, we have successfully partnered with over 13,000 customer and gained the trust of 160,000 users in different segments of the industry. Our vision is to become the European leader in providing business systems for the craftsmen industry. To accomplish this ambitious goal, we need to continue building our teams with strong talent, just like yourself.
About the role
As the first member of HVD Group's Product Marketing team, you'll play a pivotal role in introducing our innovative products to the market. Your mission? To make a significant impact by launching attracting new customers and nurturing their growth through compelling digital and traditional marketing strategies. Prepare for exciting collaborations with our dynamic product managers, sales executives, and the entire marketing ensemble as we craft extraordinary experiences together across the entirety of the Nordics and Germany! You will report to HVD Groups CPO, with dotted line as well to our Group CMO.
Your Responsibilities
- Lead the charge in launching new products, services, and features, overseeing the entire process from idea to execution.
- Experience of creating go-to-market, launch or post-launch plans.
- Conduct thorough market and competitor research to ensure our product offering remain top of line!
- Collaborate closely with our regional stakeholders to create and manage compelling product marketing campaigns.
- Partner with our marketing managers and external agencies to craft engaging marketing materials tailored to our products.
- Work hand in hand with management for our sales, account management, and customer success teams to develop and drive sales.
- Collaborate with our product leaders to ensure our offerings shine brightly with precise positioning and irresistible value propositions.
- Drive and execute product marketing initiatives that support the entire customer journey.
About You
We're seeking individuals who are as curious, driven, and collaborative as we aspire to be! If you thrive in a dynamic environment where each day brings new possibilities and adventures, then you're exactly who we're looking for. We need someone who isn't afraid to plot their own course and dive headfirst into challenges that lie ahead. Its important that you are hands-on and prestige less, ready to take on the role in all its forms! Your role will be of great impact and have a great exposure to the entirety of the HVD Group, stressing the need to be comfortable in both technical and commercial dialogues!
Skills & Background
-
Over 5 years of experience in a product or growth marketing role within the realm of B2B SaaS.
-
Create and execute on established marketing plans and drive other business opportunities ensuring the outcome of the marketing strategy gets fulfilled in accordance with the business plan.
-
Showcase strong project management skills and stakeholder management abilities.
-
Have a proven track record of planning and executing successful product launches and following marketing activities.
- Embrace change and a growth mindset- continuously striving for improvement.
- Fluent in English and one Nordic language
What we offer:
- Fantastic colleagues and an inspiring scale-up mind set.
- Hybrid set-up
- A challenging and autonomous work environment with the freedom to develop and excel in your role.
- A competitive salary package.
- Pension and insurance plans
If you share our enthusiasm and vision but worry that your experience does not match all the specified qualifications, apply anyway! You may be the ideal candidate for this role or another in our ever-growing organization.
HVD Group is developing rapidly and is working hard to conquer the European market on software for craftsmen. We are a team of over 200 people in multiple locations working locally and globally to achieve our mission. Our teams are changing the industry and improving the everyday life of thousands of workers and businesses - from the family-owned to enterprise customers.
Through innovative technology and years of expertise in the craftmanship industry, we have successfully partner with over 10,000 customer and gained trust of 100,000 users in different segments of the industry. Our vision is to become the European leader in providing business systems for the craftsmen industry. To accomplish this ambitious goal, we need to continue building our teams with strong talent, like yourself. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hantverksdata Holding II AB
(org.nr 559157-9973), https://hvdgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
HVD Group Jobbnummer
8677365