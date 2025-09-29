Product Manager to Speed Identity
Do you thrive at the intersection of technology and business, and have a passion for creating solutions with global impact? The high-tech biometric security solutions company Speed Identity is looking for a Product Manager to join their team - apply today!
At Speed Identity, we build tomorrow's biometric security solutions. From live enrollment systems used by governments around the world to high-performance data capture with uncompromising quality, we're committed to making identity secure, efficient, and accessible. Our technology is made in Sweden, meets world-class standards (ICAO, ISO, etc.), and serves mission-critical applications globally.
As Product Manager at Speed Identity, you will bridge customers, sales, and technical teams to shape innovative biometric solutions trusted worldwide. You'll ensure products meet market needs, remain competitive, and comply with the highest standards.
Work tasks
• Translate customer and market insights into clear product requirements.
• Drive the full product lifecycle from launch to end-of-life.
• Collaborate with Sales and Bids to secure tenders and proposals.
• Benchmark competitors and identify growth opportunities.
• Coordinate pilots, Proofs of Concept, and acceptance testing.
• Monitor product performance and recommend improvements.
• Ensure compliance with certifications and contractual obligations.
• Strong analytical skills with ability to interpret customer, market, and competitive data.
• Understanding of product lifecycle management and commercial decision-making.
• Familiarity with bid processes, contract requirements, and compliance frameworks.
• Ability to translate customer requirements into actionable technical input.
• Attention to detail in documentation, specifications, and requirements management.
• Structured problem-solving, prioritization, and cross-functional coordination.
• Commercial acumen and cost-benefit awareness.
As a person, you have excellent communication skills and can work across technical and commercial functions with ease. Moreover, you thrive in an entrepreneurial setting where your analytical mindset and commercial awareness allow you to actively shape strategic decisions and drive meaningful impact.
To succeed in the role, we see that you have
• B.Sc. in Business, Engineering, or related discipline.
• 5-7 years of experience in technical product management, business analysis, or similar roles.
• Background in B2B technology, identity solutions, or security industries is highly desirable.
• Experience working with bids/tenders, customer contracts, and regulated industries is an advantage.
• Familiarity with hardware/software integrated products beneficial.
• Reports to: Technical Director
• Team: No direct reports; collaborates cross-functionally with Sales, Technical, Service, and Operations teams.
In this recruitment, Speed Identity collaborates with Winona. For questions, please contact the responsible recruiter Sandra Isojärvi - sandra.isojarvi@winonagroup.com
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
