At Benifex, we're on a mission to revolutionize employee benefits and engagement. Born from the merger of Benify and Benefex, we've combined forces to build remarkable experiences that employees love. With 1,200+ Benifexers across 14 global offices, we partner with 3,000 customers in 120+ countries, supporting 5 million users worldwide . Ready to be part of an exciting journey ahead? Welcome to Benifex!
Product Manager (Pension & Insurance) As a Product Manager (P&I) at Benifex, you will drive product and business development within the Pension & Insurance domain, taking an active role in advancing our position towards becoming market leaders. Your role will focus on analyzing trends, conducting competitive analysis, and developing innovative Pension & Insurance (P&I) solutions. You will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to strengthen our position as the leading provider of Pension & Insurance benefits.
Joining our Nordic Marketplace department, you will play a key role in shaping our long-term digital product offering in the platform, understanding where we stand today, and driving future development. If you thrive on improving products and delivering real value, this is the role for you! As a Product Manager (P&I), you will also:
Conduct in-depth market research and competitive analysis to identify trends and opportunities within the Pension & Insurance landscape.
Project lead end-to-end development initiatives within the area of P&I, from concept to launch, including setting and executing GTM Strategies.
Identify and establish partnerships with key suppliers, negotiate contracts, and manage relationships to enhance Benifex Pension & Insurance offering.
Identify and lead improvement initiatives to guarantee effective and high-quality technical solutions.
Optimize product development processes and drive key product KPIs.
Continuously review and refine the product portfolio to maintain competitiveness and meet client needs.
Ensure a high level of internal product knowledge and collaborate with other functions to ensure a smooth user journey and optimal product utilization.
Qualifications:
3-5 years of experience in Product Development and/or Business Development within Pension & Insurance.
Experience working in the insurance sector, preferably from a leading insurance company/insurance broker or InsurTech company.
Regulatory knowledge of the Swedish insurance market.
Experience with life insurance products is considered a plus.
Experience in driving multiple projects from start to finish.
Technical knowledge and interest.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
University degree in economics, finance, or another relevant field is considered a plus.
Who are you? To be successful in this role, you need to have an interest in pensions and insurance, enjoy analyzing the market, and want to contribute your insights to the development of the Pension & Insurance domain.
We're looking for a proactive, results-driven individual who thrives in collaboration. As a self-starter, you'll take ownership of identifying and executing development opportunities, coordinating across teams, following up on timelines, and holding stakeholders accountable. Strong attention to detail is crucial to understanding our complex products and turning strategic goals into actionable initiatives. Perks
Generous wellness allowance, 4000SEK
30 days vacation
Pension (and Lifeplan)
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
Workation - possibility to work abroad within EU .
Practical Information Start:The search for the perfect fit starts now. Extent:Full-time, 100% Location:Stockholm, Gothenburg or Malmö
We encourage you to apply by submitting your CV and/or LinkedIn profile using the application form below. Constant application screening implies our search may end before the last application date, so hurry!
