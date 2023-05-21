Product Manager HV Accessories
About NKT
Join a diverse and global organization developing, manufacturing and delivering market leading power cable accessories ensuring reliable and long-term performance in power cable systems. The Accessories business line operates from production sites in Sweden and Germany with sales in more than 100 countries.
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Do you thrive in dynamic and high-tech environment, in a company who is a key partner in the green transformation of our society? Do you have some years of experience leading product development efforts in cross-functional teams and want to be a key player in our product strategy? Then we might have the ideal opportunity for you!
We are looking for a Product Manager, responsible for developing our HVAC power cabel accessories product strategy and proactively managing the product portfolio and product life cycle to ensure best assortment.
Driving product development and optimization in our Accessories Business line
Working in the intersection between business, technology and customers, you will have a close collaboration with customers but also our internal departments such as; Sales, R&D, Engineering and Operations. You will be responsible for ideation, opportunity assessment as well as the realization of prioritized initiatives.
The main purpose is to proactively manage the HV accessories product portfolio s from product launches to growth initiatives and from product optimization activities to outphasing of long tail products. Strategy - delivery - release - follow up.
Essential responsibilities include:
• Establishes strong link/ relationship to relevant stakeholders
• In-depth understanding of market requirements and competitive ituation,
Gathers input and derives product optimization initiatives
• Develops business cases to ensure right prioritization and opportunity to track business impact of launched products/initiatives
• Realizes product strategy based on transparent milestone tracking
• Maintains product and component data - provide customer-facing product data
Commercial and technical understanding with project management skills
We are looking for a technical talent with strong communication skills and strategic thinking.
To succeed in the role you need to have a commercial as well as technical understanding of market/customer requirements of today and future to translate relevant requirements into a product strategy as well as an action plan. You need to establish a strong standing within the organization and ensure the communication of a clear vision and product-strategy.
You will benefit from having excellent project management skills in a cross functional environment.
Additional, your CV also includes:
• Master within business or technical area, Electrical Engineering preferred
• Several years of professional experience in a senior Product Manager, R&D or commercial position in a complex technical environment, ideally in the cable or accessories market
• High level of commitment, perseverance and resilience
• High level of collegiality and team player mind-set
• Fluent in English. Swedish and German is meritorious
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest February 26, 2023.
Tests can occur in our recruitment processes.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Alexander Nemeth VP Head of Accessories Sales, alexander.nemeth@nkt.com
, +49 (0172 152 81 04
or Ellinor Dahlvid HR Director Accessories, ellinor.dahlvid@nkt.com
, +46 76 644 68 62.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Peter Kjellsson, +46 733 64 21 34
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 73 40 70 243
