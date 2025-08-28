Product Manager Coordinator to Samsung
JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role
Now we're looking for a Product Manager Coordinator to join Samsung's MX Division in Kista - a role that gives you the opportunity to grow at the heart of one of the world's most innovative tech companies.
As PM Coordinator, you'll be the backbone of their Nordic Product Management team, ensuring smooth processes, seamless collaboration, and the right structures for success. This is the perfect fast-track role to learn their products, strategies, and commercial operations from the inside, while making a real impact from day one.
What you'll do
Drive and optimize key processes and workflows for the Product Management team
Be the information hub - collecting, structuring, and sharing product-related data
Support Product Managers with analysis, reporting, and administration
Create clear documentation, guidelines, and manuals for recurring tasks
Collaborate with stakeholders across the Nordic organization, including senior management
You will be part of the Nordic Product Management team consisting of 5 product managers and one PM Analyst, and you will be reporting to Nordic PM Manager.
To succeed in this role, you will need: Solid experience in project coordination, project management, and administration.
Very proficient in MS Excel and MS PowerPoint.
Experience in extracting and analyzing data and creating reports.
Excellent communication skills in English.
Meritorious: Experience in Power Bi.
Who You Are
You are confident in your skills, but not the type to settle into routine-you're motivated, ambitious, and ready to take the next step. We're looking for someone who combines structure and reliability with a hunger to learn, grow, and make an impact.
You have a way of finding structure and detail in a dynamic environment, and experience in supporting others to enable increased efficiency.
To thrive in the role, you need exceptional administration/organization skills and solid experience in setting up new processes while documenting and ensuring they are followed thoroughly.
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry; there are many opportunities to grow and develop! To enjoy working with them you must be a person who appreciates tempo and change and takes own initiatives.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Salary: 38 000 - 42 000 SEK/month Start date: As agreed End date: Until further notice Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please make sure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on a rolling basis. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait to apply!
You do not need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application.
Company Presentation Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives. #DoWhatYouCant Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Johanna Johnsson johanna.johnsson@jobbusters.se 0721883399 Jobbnummer
9480484