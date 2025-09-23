Product Manager
As a Product Manager at Voi, you will lead a team towards the future of our products, and work closely with stakeholders to ensure that the rest of the organisation pulls in the same direction. The mission for you, and the team, is to ensure we serve an available vehicle to each customer - at the time and place it's needed. You will grow and apply a customer first mindset and get to work with the latest technology, with AI directly integrated in the product and world-class data tooling. This will include:
Setting the strategic direction for where the product is going in the future - using customer, business and technology to align a path forward and maximize the impact of the work we do.
Customer research and data analytics to develop a deep customer and business understanding.
Collaborating with other product leaders to build a vision of where we are heading, and a product story that resonates with the team and other stakeholders.
Working cross functionally within a product team, where you will problem solve together and learn from a diverse set of skills.
Defining and tracking product metrics to generate insights, ensuring a balanced approach across innovation, technical foundations, and continuous quality improvements.
Coordinating go-to-market efforts by building awareness across the organisation, monitoring business impact, and fostering partnerships that support product outcomes.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
We are looking for an ambitious, customer obsessed and business minded product professional eager to go deep across data, customers and business in collaboration with likeminded colleagues in a fast-paced environment. In addition to being professionally fluent in English, we believe the right person has:
A Bachelor's degree in data, engineering, business or equivalent.
Experience from product management, analytics, engineering or strategy. Experience with machine learning is a merit.
Experience with SQL, Python or equivalent languages.
Proven ability to collaborate on multi-stakeholder projects with meaningful business impact.
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal voyage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility operator and one of the fastest growing scaleups
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program
Have an impact on vehicle availability, fleet utilisation and the value generated by our operations across Europe
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution
