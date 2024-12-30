Product Manager
Atos Medical AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2024-12-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atos Medical AB i Malmö
, Hörby
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Atos
At Atos Medical, we're passionate about making a difference. We develop and produce products that help people breathe, speak, and live better after a life-changing neck stoma operation. Join us at our headquarters in Malmö and play a critical role in shaping our innovative medical devices to meet global market needs.
About the role
As Product Manager at Atos Medical, you will oversee the full lifecycle of our medical devices - from concept to launch and beyond. Your work will bridge the gap between market insights, customer needs, and technical development, ensuring that our products are safe, effective, and impactful for healthcare professionals and patients worldwide.
You'll work closely with teams across R&D, clinical, marketing, and commercial departments to define product strategies, gather customer insights, and drive continuous improvements. This role is key to maintaining our position as a global leader in neck stoma care.
Some key aspects of the role:
* Define the product vision and strategy based on market research, customer feedback, and competitive analysis.
* Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with R&D, engineering, medical, marketing, and sales teams to ensure successful product development and launch.
* Conduct market and competitive analysis to identify new opportunities and address challenges.
* Act as the key point of contact for product-related matters, both internally and externally.
* Use data-driven insights to continuously improve product performance and align with company goals.
About you
You're someone who thrives in a collaborative environment, combines technical understanding with a commercial mindset, and is driven to improve patients' quality of life.
To succeed in this role, you'll bring:
* A Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, Business, or a related field.
* 5+ years of experience in product management, preferably within the medical device or life sciences industry.
* Proven experience in launching and managing products successfully.
* Strong project management skills with the ability to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced environment.
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, enabling you to work effectively across teams and with stakeholders.
* An analytical mindset with the ability to make data-driven decisions.
* Experience with regulatory standards and quality processes for medical devices (meritorious).
Why join Atos Medical?
At Atos Medical, every role contributes to improving patients' lives. You'll join a global leader in neck stoma care, where innovation, collaboration, and purpose drive everything we do. We offer a supportive and inspiring work environment with opportunities to grow.
What we offer:
* Collective agreement including pension, insurance, and parental leave benefits
* Flextime for work-life balance
* Wellness benefits including Epassi lunchbenefit and a generous wellness grant
* Breakfast at the office
* A collaborative and innovative workplace where your contributions matter
Ready to make a difference?
If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and be part of a team dedicated to improving lives, we'd love to hear from you! Apply now and join us in shaping the future of medical device innovation at Atos Medical. Reach out to hiring manager Karsten Kjaergaard @ karsten.kjaergaard@atosmedical.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "58191-43070269". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atos Medical AB
(org.nr 556268-7607) Arbetsplats
Atos Kontakt
Cecilia Olin 00000000 Jobbnummer
9082434