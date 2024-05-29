Product Manager
Rektra AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rektra AB i Stockholm
, Haninge
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Founded in 2016, TrusTrace offers a market-leading platform for supply chain traceability and compliance, enabling brands and suppliers around the world to standardize how supply chain and material traceability data is captured, digitized, and shared. TrusTrace is leading global-scale traceability programs for many of the world's largest brands. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with additional offices in India, France and the US.
About the role and what you will do:
As a Product Manager, you will play a crucial role in defining and developing our Products. You will be responsible for defining the product strategy, prioritizing solutions and features, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to successfully bring the product to market. The person we are looking for has a strong blend of technical, business, and interpersonal skills.
At Trustrace Product Managers are closely monitoring market and industry demand and needs, and work closely with Market research and enterprise Customers to set the vision, and prioritize Product development. The PM must have a deep understanding of the Product framework, to be able to lead the work of transforming insights into solutions and design. You will work closely with the Product Owner Tech-leads, and GTM, and sales.
You will have the ownership to
Setting and aligning product vision and strategy with all stakeholders, including a clear, documented definition of the Product.
Understand the market fit of the Product and drive for growth of usage and revenue (by right prioritization of roadmap and other actions).
Awareness of customers and users of the Product, and how they are using it (including objective metrics).
Awareness of competitions and strengths/weakness.
Identify where the Product is a fit for usage, from a business value and usability point of view, and where there are GAPs (as potential inputs of roadmap).
Define, monitor metrics, and analyze data to act as input of roadmap.
Ensure the product roadmap up to date, and communicated to relevant stakeholders.
Prepare business case as input of prioritization of roadmap, and present to prioritization board, including suggestion.
Follow up on success of release (including objective metrics)
About you and expected experience
To be successful:
You have a true passion for product development and realisation of value.
You appreciate working in a collaborative team spirit with common goals and success criteria.
You are confident in defining the bigger picture, transforming market needs to solutions, and ensure all involved stakeholders got visibility.
You value being one step ahead and ensuring preparations and clarities are in place, for the full team to operate efficiently.
Your background:
You have 5+ years in a similar role within a Product SaaS company.
You have a proven track record of experience of the ownership outlined above.
You are skilled in using one or several Product development frameworks with the target to repeatably, improve and build the Trustrace Products consistently.
Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal abilities.
Strong organisational and project management skills, proven experience of getting products out to the market.
Proven experience to collaborate and communicate with global customers and other external market actors.
Analytical mindset with a focus on data-driven decision making.
Familiar with agile development methodologies.
You are used to work and travel in a global context with colleagues in Asia, Europe and US.
Master's degree in business, computer science or related field, MBA is a plus.
Experience within the Supply chain traceability and Fashion industry is a plus.
Your style:
You have a high degree of autonomy and are able work independently, and at the same time you appreciate collaborations and team work.
You are good in balancing precision and speed, and feel confident in a fast pace influenced by an experimental mindset.
You have excellent communication skills.
You are fluent in English.
About TrusTrace
Some of the world's leading fashion brands choose TrusTrace to be their traceability and compliance data management platform to ensure their value chains are traceable, responsible and fair. By standardizing how the largest brands in the world like adidas, Coach and ASICS capture, and digitalize their supply chain data and traceability, we empower our customers with the data to know, prove and improve the impact of their value chains.
Our teams work diligently to ensure our platform continually automates and powers traceability for the largest fashion and footwear brands in the world. Our customers can get data on who, when and where yarns turn into fabrics and then into clothing or shoes, for thousands of products at once. Together we make progress on value chains becoming traceable, circular, and fair.
What do we offer?
The opportunity to drive change and break new grounds to enhance and strengthen the visual identity of a growing global scale-up company, committed to accelerating sustainable transformation in fashion.
To be part of a great multilingual team.
A competitive salary plus benefits.
A hybrid work model.
A centrally located office in Stockholm.
Career advancement opportunities in a fast-growing company.
A dynamic, inclusive, and supportive work environment where you can thrive. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-28
https://portal.rektra.se/register Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rektra AB
(org.nr 559207-6805) Jobbnummer
8713472