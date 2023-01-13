Product Manager
Are you looking for a chance to take the next step in product management? Do you enjoy the combination of long term strategic thinking and day-to-day problem solving?
Do you get excited about the prospect of playing a key part in further developing "the glue" of the Schibsted ecosystem, and realizing both product and business strategies?
With over 12 million users in Norway, Sweden and Finland, the Schibsted account product team is responsible for one of the largest login and identity solutions in the Nordics. We operate at the core of Schibsted's digital business model, and are responsible for connecting our users with the over 60 digital consumer brands in the Schibsted universe, including Blocket, Aftonbladet, SvD, VG, Finn and Aftenposten. Now, we are looking for an additional (Associate) Product Manager (APM/PM) to further strengthen our Stockholm team. Come join us in empowering people in their daily life!
As a Product Manager in the Schibsted account product team, your responsibilities will include:
-
Being a driving force in the continued development of Schibsted's login and identity solution Schibsted account.
-
Working closely with the Senior Product Manager and other PMs for Schibsted account in translating our product strategy into an actionable plan to achieve our desired outcomes.
-
Being an advocate for both user and business needs to ensure that focus is on solving the most important problems and challenges.
-
Proactively using quantitative and qualitative insights to ensure fact-based discussions and decision making.
- Executing initiatives to completion through close collaboration with developers, other product managers, UX resources and/or stakeholders across a wide range of Schibsted brands.
- Being a product evangelist for login and identity across the Schibsted organisation to build understanding and awareness for product goals, priorities and plans.
- Being a true team player in the Schibsted account product team, e.g. through actively contributing in team planning meetings, stand-ups and retrospects.
We are looking for:
- A "doer" that just knows how to get things done.
- A supportive and considerate team player that enjoys working closely with both developers, UX and other product managers.
- 3 years of experience within either an Associate PM or PM role.
- Nice to have experience in the Know Your Customer or identification space, and project management.
- Strong analytical skills that combines "an eye for detail" with the ability to stay focused on the bigger picture.
- Strong problem solving skills and ability to break down big hairy goals to small, iterative initiatives.
- Strong communication skills and ability to build trust with all types of internal and external stakeholders.
- A natural instinct for product and creativity combined with an understanding of how the product impacts both business and end users.
- The ability to thrive in an agile and fast paced environment.
- Degree level qualification in business or technology, or equivalent experience.
Schibsted is a family of digital brands with a strong Nordic position, and more than 5,000 employees. Millions of people interact with our companies every day through our leading online marketplaces, world-class media houses. We also help new promising businesses grow. Our joint mission of empowering people in their daily lives is rooted in the values of our media heritage and a legacy of bold change. At our best, we are a fearless force for change in a society built on trust and transparency.
Data & Tech is a central product and tech unit that serves all of Schibsted. We are about 250+ people in Oslo, Stockholm and Krakow, and collaborate closely with other product and tech teams in all units in Schibsted. Areas of responsibilities include data & technology strategy, privacy/data trends/responsible data & machine learning, information security and internal IT. Ersättning
