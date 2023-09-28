Product Lead within digital marketing
2023-09-28
About the assignment
For our client we are looking for a Product Lead. Someone to join our clients Digital Customer Experience team as part of our Digital/Brand & Marketing department. You will be part of a team of engaged and skilled colleagues with a focus on creating a state of the art experience. The team consists of talents such as UX designers, copywriters, publishers, developers and SMEs within different areas of expertise. All working cross-functionally, led by our clients Product Leads.
In this role, you will work with projects in a coordinating role and keep track of the team, processes, administration, deadlines and deliveries together with the product manager. This position is located at our clients HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden. The setup will be a hybrid model when it comes to remote and onsite work, knowing that both in-person collaboration and individual time to focus are needed. What matters most is that people get the time, and support, to do what needs to be done. And to enjoy doing it, of course.
Your main responsibilities:
Working as a member of the Digital Customer Experience team, you 'll be instrumental in working with stakeholders within the company as well as in close cooperation with our clients markets. You will act as the centre point, responsible for organizing and planning upcoming launches.
• Accountable for managing a product team in accordance with the selected agile methodology
• Responsible for ensuring a world class customer experience across the .COM included in the Product teams scope regardless of underlaying services and platforms
• Accountable for improving the selected main KPIs by delivering digital improvements in accordance with initiatives in the roadmap
• Accountable for executing on and delivering of initiatives in the roadmap
• Internal Information
• Responsible for collaborations cross the other product team, with other departments as well as key stakeholders
• Responsible for agile processes excellence and continuous improvements
About you
We believe you are a people person who easily builds and maintains relationships with current and new stakeholders and markets. By being an influential leader, you manage and inspire the product teams you work closely with. You have a solid understanding of project management. You can multi-task, you are hands-on, and structured, with an eye for detail. We see that you can handle and embrace working in a changing environment where being agile is necessary.
In addition, you 'll need the following qualifications:
• University degree in relevant fields or equivalent expertise
• At least 5 years of experience in developing and marketing digital consumer experiences
• Effective communication skills
• Proficiency in English, both verbally and in writing
• Strong background and expertise in digital marketing
• Experience in digital product management for sales-driven digital channels or e-commerce
• Strong leadership skills with a combination of business acumen and technical/IT competence
• Extensive experience with agile development methodologies and data-driven approaches
• Experience working in multi-market global organizations and managing multiple stakeholders in a decentralized setting
• Ability to balance between strategic thinking and hands-on product development within a product team
In this role you will be part of an international company, with various backgrounds represented. English, therefore, is the language of written and spoken communication. And though our client has a global presence, they maintain a growth mindset. Change happens often. But so does progress. Expect an accelerating, exciting environment.
Contact Details
If you encounter any technical issues during the application process, please don 't hesitate to contact us at info@adecco.se
For inquiries about the assignment or the recruitment process, please reach out to the responsible recruiter: Elsa Tidblom at Elsa.Tidblom@adecco.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
We welcome your application!
