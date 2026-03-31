Product Formulation Specialist to Swedish Match
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-31
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Do you enjoy transforming product formulations into robust, production-ready specifications? Would you like to play a key role in ensuring that formulations, materials, and packaging work seamlessly in large-scale manufacturing across global production sites?
Swedish Match product portfolio and operations are growing, and we are now looking for a Product Formulation Specialist to join our Technical Product Management team in Gothenburg. In this role, you will take full ownership of the end-to-end specification process, ensuring that all materials, formulations, and pouch designs are accurate, complete, and tailored for large-scale manufacturing and diverse factory environments.
Main responsibilitiesAs a Product Formulation Specialist, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining production-ready specifications to ensure successful product implementation in production, thus enabling efficient and high-quality manufacturing. You will work closely with cross-functional teams across the organization to ensure alignment between product design, production capabilities, and regulatory requirements. By applying your analytical mindset and technical expertise, you will identify process gaps and drive continuous improvements in how specifications are created and managed. Your responsibilities will include:
Develop complete, precise, and production-ready specifications for materials, formulations, and packaging
Ensure specifications comply with internal standards, external requirements, and regulatory frameworks
Identify inefficiencies in current specification processes and propose improvements to enhance workflow efficiency
Consistently update and maintain documentation within the Quality Management System (QMS).
Adapt and customize specifications to meet industrial production needs and different factory configurations
Ensure end/to end specification management.
This position belongs to Innovation & Product Development and is based in Gothenburg. You will report to Manager Technical Product & Change Management. Please note that relocation support is not available for this position.Your profileWe are looking for someone with:
Bachelor's degree in Pharmaceutical Science, Chemical, Materials, or Industrial Engineering
3-5 years' experience in product development, operations or quality, preferably in a multinational environment
Proven experience in recipe development, formulation and specification management within manufacturing or production settings
Strong understanding of regulatory requirements and quality standards
Solid knowledge of product design and experience managing design changes
Expertise in Chemistry, Material Science, and data analysis, including statistical modeling and data presentation
Strong analytical skills with the ability to identify process gaps, perform root-cause analysis and drive continuous improvement
Experience with project management and data analysis tools is considered an advantage
Fluency in English and good knowledge of Swedish
This role requires a structured and detail-oriented approach, combined with the ability to see the bigger picture in a complex production environment. You enjoy taking ownership, working proactively, and collaborating across functions to ensure high-quality outcomes. We are looking for someone who thrives in a global organization offering opportunities for development, influence and personal responsibility. If you are motivated by working close to both product and production, ensuring every detail is in place for successful manufacturing, we believe this role will be a great fit.
Contact
In this recruitment process Swedish Match collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Recruitment Consultant Rebecca Reuterberg on +46 (0)72 366 49 44. Please send in your application through www.mpyascitech.com
no later than April 30. As part of our recruitment work, our final candidates will undergo a background check, this to increase awareness of our employees.
About Swedish Match
Swedish Match is dedicated to the improvement of public health by offering attractive alternatives to cigarettes. Some of our well-known brands are ZYN (nicotine pouches) and General (Snus).The company became part of Philip Morris International in 2023, and its products are now the cornerstone of the global and newly formed Category for Oral Smoke-free Products.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204)
Drottninggatan 5 (visa karta
)
411 14 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9831494