Product Development Engineer
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Teknikjobb / Älmhult Visa alla teknikjobb i Älmhult
2025-05-12
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Are you inspired by working with products and projects having a great impact on our business, people & planet? Do you have experience from developing textile products? Well then, the assignment as Product Development Engineer (PDE) in Range Area (RA) Home textile & Rugs might be something for you!
As PDE in our Range Area, you lead the engineering agenda together with our engineering specialists and the development team members, with members representing range, sourcing and commercial. You will work with a big number of stakeholders throughout the value chain during the development of new products, as well as during the whole product life cycle. You will be part of a team with down to earth people with a passion for home furnishing that wants to make a difference for people and the planet.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, you have a strong passion for engineering, product development and working together with people, and you want to make a difference and contribute to a more sustainable textile range with minimum impact on the climate as well as creating pre-requisites for a circular textile business. You need to be able to plan for the development together with team-members and -partners, evaluating the project risks, planning for mitigation actions, taking technical decisions based on data in a fast-changing environment. You spread curiosity, enthusiasm and ideas with the ability to transform in reality.
We need a product development engineer with experience and knowledge of
the development of textile products and different textile materials
manufacturing of textile products and it 's different techniques
textile requirements with customer and quality in focus
developing circular products and material impacts on CO2 emissions
leading projects and topics
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following three questions - in English, make sure to keep your answers short and concise:
How do you create trust in your teams, with colleagues and partners?
What gives you energy and motivation?
What do you think you would bring to this role and make you an ideal candidate?
How do you lead?
Warm welcome with your application, no later than 25th of May 2025
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously and may eventually close the application process earlier than stated, if we find the right candidate. This is a permanent position located in Älmhult, Sweden.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Engineering Manager, Carina Axelsson, carina.axelsson@inter.ikea.com
and if you have any questions about recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruiter Jonas Levin, jonas.levin@inter.ikea.com
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues, and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging, and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend most of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
9334786