Product Developer - H&M Menswear
2024-08-07
Job Description
We are hiring for Product Developer in Mens Wear , permanent role .Need to start ASAP-apply now to join our dynamic team!
Working at H&M Menswear
The minute you become a member of this team, you're part of a small and tight family where we thrive on constant progress, regardless if it's regarding the assortment or our way of working. And as a family - we always help each other, no matter what. Sometimes that might be to just have a laugh together to gain that extra bit of energy.
What you will be doing:
As a Product Developer, you will be a key player in the exciting and complex process of creating our menswear collections to be sold in all our sales countries - all over the world. Together with a tight team, you are responsible for identifying and developing collections according to current and upcoming global trends. Your main responsibility is to be the important link between designers and planners throughout the entire process and make things happen around you. We therefore think that you are a true star with project management and love to work when no day is the same. Here you will get the chance to be part of daily operational tasks as well as set long-term goals for the team. If you also happen to be a menswear enthusiast that is of course a big plus!
Qualifications
What we think that you will bring:
At least three years of experience in product development. This can be either at a senior or junior level, with the junior candidate ready to take the next step.
Proven ability to manage projects effectively
Structured and organized
Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
A prestigeless doer
In-depth knowledge of materials and fabrics is essential for success in this role.
Ability to work closely with production teams to ensure the best product outcomes.
Passion for menswear and curious to learn more
Additional Information
Are you ready to join our team?
We are offering a a permanent position available in Stockholm with an immediate start date .If you feel your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV at the latest by the 17th August . Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal applicants, please remember to initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying).
At H&M Group, we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. We kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
We look forward to hearing from you!
OUR COMPANY
The H&M Head Office is based in Stockholm, Sweden, where we design and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers. H&M is a dynamic international workplace where high pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day. Good communication skills, a flexible attitude, and the capacity to adapt to changes are essential. We have a sustainable mindset and always seek new ways to improve our sustainable working methods to achieve our goals. Så ansöker du
