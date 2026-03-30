Product Designer
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR - We're looking for world-class product designers to help shape Lovable. You'll lead projects end-to-end, collaborating closely with engineering. We expect a broad range of design skills, and exceptional taste. You'll join a team at the forefront of AI, enabling anyone to create software.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with plain English. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, automate work, and bring their ideas to life. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What we're looking for
A track record of working in high performing, fast-paced startup environments
A portfolio showcasing successful product work loved by users and produced in high-velocity teams
Talent for simplifying complicated user journeys into intuitive experiences
Strong prototyping abilities with emphasis on clear visual communication
Fluency with design systems and technical implementations
Outstanding command of visual design, UI patterns, and interaction principles
High aptitude for shipping and learning extraordinarily quickly
Bonus: You ship to production, perhaps with a little help from AI
Bonus: Experience designing AI products
What you'll do
In one sentence: Design Lovable, making it the most Lovable piece of software ever.
Craft detailed user flows and high-fidelity mockups for new features
Own design projects from conception to delivery, collaborating with engineering or ideally implementing yourself with AI (we'll train you)
Be scrappy and hands on with any design assets needed
Establish scalable design processes that uphold quality standards
Champion quick wins and impactful improvements
Contribute to improving the design quality of Lovable's AI
Help set the bar for design quality and the culture for how design works at Lovable
How we hire
Fill in a short form then jump on an initial exploratory call.
We'll send you a quick take-home asking to present your best work over a loom video presentation.
Join us for a round of interviews to discuss your experience in more depth
Join us for trial work lasting 1-2 days remote or on-site. We'll see how you tick and you get to meet the team and explore whether joining Lovable feels right for you.
Important Note:
Please submit your application in English. It's our company language so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join.
We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested please apply through our careers portal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739) Jobbnummer
9828952