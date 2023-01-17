Product Design Lead
Sellhelp AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sellhelp AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to your new job where passion for software design blends together with leadership and a will to get things done.
Product Design Lead at Sellpy
Sellpy's new Product Design Lead will lead our talented product design team in creating user friendly features across our wide range of products. We do our best to think big, do small and scale later to enable us to move quickly while focusing on the most important tasks at hand.
There are always new exciting projects on the horizon, like adding the Sellpy selling service to our app, personalized recommendations or warehouse automation. As a key member of the product team, you will help decide what we focus our time on and even more importantly how we spend it to get the most out of it.
A lot of the time you will of course use your excellent skills in hands-on digital design work such as mockups, user research, and creating prototypes in order to help us ship lots of great features to our customers.
In short, you will:
• Lead a team of three talented UX and digital designers
• Roll up your sleeves and contribute to the daily design work
• Ensure we have the right design processes in place to move quickly
• Own and develop our design system
• Work with product owners, engineers and designers to drive the right projects forward and make sure we offer an elegant service that customers love
• Coach colleagues and take part in future hiring processes
You need:
• 4-5 years of UX design experience in building software products
• Excellent problem-solving skills and a love for UX challenges
• Have experience in working with cross-functional teams in iterative product development cycles
• A passion for great leadership and seeing team members grow!
• B.S or M.S. degree in Engineering, Design or a related field
• Written and spoken fluency in English
We are impressed if you have:
• A background working in e-commerce or fashion
• Experience in hiring, scaling and leading a team of designers
• A developer background or know how to write some code
You get to:
• Work on unique problems that arise when trying to make circular living available for everyone.
• Enjoy a flexible WFH policy and get more time for what's important
• Work closely with and report directly to Sellpy's CPO
• Relax with 30 days of paid vacation
• Dig into traditional Swedish "Fika" on Wednesdays
• Use staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands
• Thrive in a very social and driven people culture!
About Sellpy
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live a circular life. We believe there is huge financial, social and environmental value in prolonging the life of things and clothes. We are proud to be the leading service for second hand items, and one of the fastest-growing scale-ups in Sweden. The list of countries we are available in grows by the day. Since launching, we have given new life to more than 20 million pre-owned items, saving almost 100.000 tons of CO2.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, or from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2022 and digital meetings work just as fine!
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260), https://www.sellpy.se/ Arbetsplats
Sellpy Jobbnummer
7353606