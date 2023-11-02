Product Data Specialist
2023-11-02
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Presales and Sales readiness within Sales & Marketing is responsible for driving Scania's development of presales, sales processes and systems as well as leading introductions of new products and services. Our mission is to make it easy for the sales organisation to sell Scania's tailor made solutions.
KJS Product Configuration and Support is a department with the mission to provide distributors around the world with a global product structure to be adopted to local needs. Within the team we are responsible for presales support as well as sales tools support to our business units. Today our group consists of twelve people and we are now looking for a Product Data Specialist that together with a very competent team can help our distributors and salesmen to have even more efficient sales tools.
Work description
In the role as Product Data Specialist within Sales, you will provide end users, back office and bodybuilders with real-time visualization of a truck or bus configuration/simulation along with masses and dimensions in our sales tools with the aim for customers to optimize vehicle specifications according to their transport mission.
As a Product Data Specialist you will work in the borderland between R&D, IT and Sales. You will monitor product changes, prepare visualization material together with product data and calculations and prepare in the IT tools. You will also work with requirements for IT. You will need to have the overall view of the sales tools as well as be the expert on the details.
The position provides great opportunity to get in contact with many different parts of the Scania organisation such as R&D, IT developing groups as well as with the business units.
Profile
Analytical skills, having a structured approach and an understanding of how the small details affect the bigger picture are required. You can easily identify logical dependencies and you pay attention to details, you have technical abilities and are eager to learn more about Vehicles and Scania products on a deeper level. Since a lot of interactions is needed, you must have good communication skills and like to work cross functional in a multi-cultural environment.
As a person you are a curious "doer" and problem solving comes natural to you. You are motivated by finding the best solution for the customer and improving the processes.
We believe you have a commercial or technical background or at least 2 years of working experience and knowledge about our products and product structure. We also think you have knowledge about design tools and an interest in IT, but most important qualities are paying attention to details, personality and mind set. You are comfortable communicating in English.
If you think that you are suitable for this position, we highly encourage you to apply as soon as possible. At Presales and Sales Readiness we celebrate difference and care deeply about diversity and inclusion - if you do not match all the skills and experiences, please motivate in your cover letter how your passion, attitude and interest might compensate for this.
For further information, please contact:
If you want to know more about the position, contact Ann-Christin Isaksson, Head of product configuration and support +46 (0)70-763 16 65 or e-mail ann-christin.isaksson@scania.com
.
Application
Would you like to be part of this great team? Do not hesitate to apply by Nov the 12th at the latest! Selection process will be on an ongoing basis.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania Sverige AB is a company within the Scania Group, and distributor for Scania's products and services in the Swedish market. Scania Sweden is responsible for a wide range of products and services, including sales and service via a dealer network with 90 Scania facilities and 2000 employees, of which just over 600 people in its own dealer operations in the metropolitan regions of Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö. The head office is located in Stockholm, Kungens Kurva. In 2020, Scania Sweden registered 4,960 heavy vehicles and 488 Scania buses, making it the market leader in the Swedish market with 45.3%.
