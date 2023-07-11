Product Cybersecurity Solution Architect for Volvo Autonomous Solution
2023-07-11
Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) is the business area within Volvo Group that accelerates the development, commercialization, and sales of autonomous solutions. The vision for Volvo Group is to be the most desired and successful transport and infrastructure solution provider in the world. That goes hand in hand with the long-term ambitions, 100% Safe, 100% Fossil free and 100% more productive, the automation of our vehicles is seen as a natural step towards reaching that goal. Joining the Volvo Group means contributing to a large global company that is transforming itself towards these ambitions. We want your support on this journey and know that your contribution helps us reach the goals.
Curious to know more? Check us out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-TOCGC6Uuc
Welcome to the team!
The Product Cybersecurity team is a part of the Technology organization at Volvo Autonomous Solutions. Our mission is to manage the organization's product cybersecurity strategy and its implementation to ensure cybersecurity for the complete life cycle of the full autonomous transport system, make sure it is cyber resilient, protected and fulfils regulatory requirements with assurance so our customers can reach their sustainability and productivity goals.
We manage the cybersecurity goals and requirements, ensure compliance with regulations, identifying risks, threats, and weaknesses, selecting mitigation actions and controls and design cybersecurity functions, verify and validate and assure fulfillment of requirements. We believe in sharing knowledge, doing things together (it is more fun!) and supporting one another. The colleagues you will get are enthusiastic to get you in the team and be part of our journey in making autonomous transport systems a reality.
Who are you? What will you be working with?
Imagine a future where trucks and machines are driving around without a physical operator in the cab. Normal operation is completely autonomous, and vehicles are stopping automatically for electrical charging. Everything under surveillance from a central control tower, where operators can teleoperate vehicles based on video feedback when needed. This will change people's daily work environment and eliminate dangerous work conditions.
Sounds fantastic, doesn't it? You now have the chance to join the team and make this a reality!
In this role we are seeking an experienced cybersecurity solution architect that will be supporting the development teams with solution design and be an integral part of the product cybersecurity team. In your day-to-day work you will work with implementing concepts in real projects and operational modes. You will among other things perform cybersecurity function design, support or drive implementations of cybersecurity solutions, collaborate with other security architects and related roles within product, service, supplier and OEM organizations to develop and design security solutions fit for purpose . Your team colleagues work with all fields of cybersecurity so that we together can keep our autonomous transport system secure. Yor responsibilities:
Apply knowledge of security design to the overall solution architecture, identify design concepts which promote secure reuse of assets, cost benefits and risk optimization
Support the governance of architecture artefacts for use and understanding of product development and change management incl. suppliers and OEMs
Reverse engineering of applicable complex architectures to identify potential solutions for risk mitigation
Competence and experience
Since we don't know you yet, we are not exactly sure about who you are, but we believe you have gained knowledge and experience from working in the product development industry and/or relevant education. In the product cybersecurity area, we believe you have:
Broad knowledge within cybersecurity with a holistic perspective
System engineering background and skills with Architecture Description Language (ADL)
Knowledge about hardware and software development
Knowledge of cybersecurity concepts e.g., cybersecurity risk- and requirement management, cybersecurity controls and best practices
Cybersecurity attack procedures and threat modelling
Knowledge of current security standards e.g., IEC 62443, OWASP, ETSI, ISO
Furthermore, we believe that you hold a Bachelor's/Master's degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent documented work experience. You need to be proficient in English.
You are an open and creative person with a can-do attitude, willing to help others and to ask for help when needed and love working in an international and diverse environment!
This position, as all our jobs, includes participating in continuous improvement of our ways of working and you will be encouraged to dream big, dare to fail, innovate, and always invest time in personal development.
Location
At Volvo Autonomous Solutions we have a well-established setup for working remotely. We are mainly based in Eskilstuna and Gothenburg. Candidates for this position should have possibility to have a weekly face-to-face presence in Gothenburg or Eskilstuna.
Are we the perfect match?
If this sounds interesting (we really hope it does - we love our jobs!) just send in your application and we will be thrilled to start getting to know you.
We can promise you great colleagues and some truly exciting opportunities. You will work in a global environment that provides you with developmental prospects both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Autonomous Solutions want you to prosper and be happy.
We will go through applications continuously and we are looking forward to receiving your application.
Curious and would like to know more?
Don't hesitate to contact our manager,
Katrin Skepp, manager Connectivity, Teleoperation and Cybersecurity, +46 739 02 44 82
We will not respond to any applications during summer due to vacation period, will start from mid-August.
