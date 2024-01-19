Automation engineer to Morgårdshammar
Are you seeking an exciting opportunity to develop and implement innovative automation solutions? Take the chance to be a key player in our successful team at Morgårdshammar, and shape the future technological landscape with us!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Morgårdshammar is an engineering company specializing in rolling mills for the steel industry, with over 150 years of expertise in the field. With high-quality products and solutions, Morgårdshammar assists customers in around 50 countries. The company is located in Smedjebacken and has been part of the Italian-owned Danieli Group since 1987. Danieli ranks among the top three global suppliers of equipment for the steel industry.
As an automation engineer, you'll be part of a team of three colleagues based in Sweden, but closely collaborating with colleagues worldwide. Your onboarding will be tailored to your prior experiences, ensuring the best conditions for you to quickly adapt to the role. The placement is in Smedjebacken, but there's potential for remote work in the future. The position involves international travel, typically around 10 weeks per year, and as part of the onboarding process, you'll visit our operations in Italy.
You are offered
• A workplace at the forefront of the steel industry
• Initiating your career within an international, successful, and expanding company
• The opportunity, post-onboarding, to work remotely for a significant part of the time
• A senior work team rich in expertise
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Development of software code and electrical components to enable automatic control of products
• Work towards standardization of software and hardware
• Making improvments on existing products
• Participating in commissioning and prototype testing
• Conducting customer and market research to consistently find the best solutions for our products
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in product development/manufacturing/commissioning with a focus on automation/electrification
• Have an, to the position, relevant education. Preferably in automation engineering or mechanical engineering, alternatively, possess several years of professional experience in a similar role
• Has experience of working in Microsoft Office
• Driver's license (B)
• Fluent in spoken and written English, as it's the corporate language
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from the steel industry
• Proficiency in Autodesk
• Ability to communicate in Swedish/Italian
• Experience with Siemens (TIA Portal) and/or Beckhoff (Codesys) industrial product
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Collaborative
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Results-oriented
Other information
• Start: Immediate, considering notice period
• Extent: Full-time, permanent
• Working hours: Office hours, weekdays
• A excerpt from the criminal record will be obtained
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Morgårdshammar HERE.
