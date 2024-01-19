Planner/Scheduler to an international company
2024-01-19
Do you have a background within planning and scheduling and would like to lead the planning team and work with time scheduling in Primavera P6 for a big growing energy company? Then you might be the one we are looking for! Our client, who is a growing energy company, is now in need of a project planner to support them with all things regarding planning. Apply for this position today as the selection is ongoing!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The Senior Planner/Scheduler is responsible for the development and maintenance of an integrated project schedule that accurately represents the activities, duration, sequence, logic, and resources required to execute the full project scope. The Senior Planner/Scheduler monitors Owner and contractor progress and performance, provides the project team with early warning and analysis of schedule deviations, and provides recommendations for schedule recovery and optimization. For day-to-day work he or she reports directly to the Project Controls Manager.
Work tasks:
• Prepares the project planning procedure as a standalone document, or as a chapter in the Project Controls Plan or Project Execution Plan. Ensures alignment with applicable our clients standards.
• Responsible for the configuration, implementation, and maintenance of the planning system Oracle Primavera P6 throughout the duration of the project.
• Responsible for the use of P6 in the program or project, and ensures that activity IDs and codes, calendars, resources, WBS, and EPS structure are used according to our clients standards, and that integration with cost control and progress measurement tools is optimized.
• Develops overall level 3 detailed schedules for engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning for infrastructure, buildings, and process equipment scopes of work.
• Ensures that the CPM schedule correctly represents the project lifecycle and accurately defines the activities, durations, sequence, relationship logic, and resources required to execute the complete project scope at a level of detail appropriate for the current phase and execution model.
• Establishes a baseline schedule and critical path by leading interactive planning sessions with the project team, reviewing details with responsible leads, and ensuring buy-in and ownership by the Project Manager, project team, and stakeholders.
• Responsible for the monthly schedule update process, including review and analysis of contractor schedule updates, and integration of contractor and other third-party schedules into the overall integrated project schedule.
• Develops and maintains a progress measurement system for engineering, procurement, and construction work for the complete project scope, and ensures that contractor data can be integrated in the overall progress measurement system.
• Analyses schedule and progress deviations, float consumption, schedule contingency, productivity and earned value metrics, site conditions, and execution strategy changes for impact on the critical path and prepares what-if studies, change order and delay analyses and mitigation recommendations for Project Manager review.
• Communicates clear and concise schedule information to project team members in a timely and proactive manner.
• Assists with the preparation of contract milestone dates and contract planning/scheduling and reporting requirements. Evaluates bid schedules and reviews contractor plans to support contract award recommendations. Reviews contractor proposed baseline schedules and change orders.
• Supports the preparation of the monthly project report with progress, earned value, schedule, and critical path information and analysis. Provides the cost engineer with time-phasing data and participates in risk workshops.
• Prepares the Project Close-out Report and provides input to lessons learned and schedule benchmark data collection.
• Supervises less experienced planner/schedulers and provides onboarding, training, and mentoring support.
• Participates in gate review processes and discipline quality checks and is an active participant in the planning community.
You are offered
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to take the next step in your career within constructing at a fast growing and international company. You are offered to extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
Requirements:
• 5+ years of working experience within planning and scheduling, preferably in Primavera P6, or other relevant software programs
• A solid background within a relevant field
• A degree in Engineering/MSc or MBA/Relevant University Degree
• Have experience in very fast paced, dynamic working environments
• Excellent communicator, can summarise and present schedule to top management
• Great communication skills in English, both in speaking and writing
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Driven
• Social
• Communicative
