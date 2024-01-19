Part-time UI/UX designer for innovative biotech company!
2024-01-19
Ridgeview Instruments, a global leader in monitoring interactions between drugs and live cells, is seeking a passionate UI/UX designer to join the software solutions team. Be part of a dynamic, small-sized company in the heart of Uppsala Science Park, actively shaping the future of biotechnology. This suits you who are driven, enthusiastic about biotech and are studying a relevant education.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Ridgeview Instruments is a globally operating biotech company that offers cutting-edge solutions to expedite decision-making in drug discovery. They provide a total solution of the instrument, software, support and analyzing the results. Ridgeview instruments is active in more than 25 countries and among their costumers you can find top ranked biotech companies, academics and medical doctors. Their customers operates mainly in the early stages of treatment development for diseases such as cancer. At Ridgeview, they are an international team working together with a strong focus on innovation and maintaining a sustainable business.
The assignment is via Academic Work where you will work as a consultant at Ridgeview Instruments.
You are offered to
• Join a culture that values creativity, innovation, and freedom with responsibility.
• Enjoy great opportunities for professional development and growth
• Benefit from flexible working arrangements
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design intuitive icons to improve user experience
• Collaborate on UX/UI to guarantee the user-friendliness of software solution tools
• Actively engage in an iterative design process
• Contribute to customer meetings and help shape collaborative strategies
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Currently enrolled in a relevant UX/UI design program at college or university level (priority for candidates in the second half of their education)
• Proficient in spoken and written English
• Genuine interest in the field of biotechnology
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience within the field of biotechnology
To succeed and thrive in the role, your personal skills are:
• Innovative
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
