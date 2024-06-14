Product Coordinator Special Vehicles (emtds)
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The team
Do you want to take part in coordinating the changes and content in the product structure for the customized truck and bus product portfolio?
Product coordination is a global organisation that works with product structure for both Traton and Scania. We develop and maintain both the Traton modular system (TMS) and Scania's "bygglåda". The close cooperation and a common modular system within the Traton group will affect the way we create and use our product structure. Hence, it is an interesting time to be working with Product Coordination.
We are a team of 12 people who work with customized vehicles, towards Scania S-order.
One of our senior colleagues within the cab team is leaving us for new challenges so we are now looking for a new team member. We believe that our new candidate could be a good fit by starting with the basics and gradually working towards a senior role.
The tasks revolve around the change management of our modular system in the form of our product structure.
As a manager
I would describe myself as a pragmatic and responsive person who coaches my employees and looks out for the group's best interests in the collaboration within the section and with other parts of the company that we work with. Before I became head of this group, I worked as a product coordinator for several years.
Your Role
As a Product Coordinator, you will be responsible for managing changes and content in our modular system, focusing on our product structure.
You will:
• Coordinate and implement changes in the product structure.
• Work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth integration of new products.
• Support the development and maintenance of both Traton Modular System (TMS) and Scania's "bygglåda".
• Gradually take on more responsibilities, moving towards a senior role.
Your profile
You probably have an academic degree with a focus on technology and have taken programming courses or a relevant education in programming. Alternatively, you have work experience that corresponds to this, with a vested interest in programming.
As a person, you are energetic, curious and analytical. You are communicative, support-oriented and appreciate to work both by your own and in a team.
We Offer
At Scania, we believe in investing in our people. We offer a comprehensive benefits package that includes:
• Opportunities for professional development and career advancement.
• Flexible working arrangements and work-life balance initiatives.
• A supportive and inclusive work environment.
• The chance to be part of a forward-thinking company committed to sustainability.
We can also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
For more information
Don't hesitate to contact me, Asko Grön, Group Manager, +46855372436
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 30 June 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period.
