Product Architect to Carasent
2023-01-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
We are on an exciting journey within e-Health and need to strengthen our team with an Architect who shares our vision of care, free from administration. The development of Webdoc-X began in the spring of 2021 and has a clear mission to become a complete medical record system for healthcare providers in Europe. Currently, the product has users in the UK, France and Denmark with a plan to be present throughout Europe in the future. The roadmap is set and now we look forward to strengthening our team.
About the role:
As a product architect with us, you will work with the new development of Carasents, web-based journal system Webdoc-X, a product that contributes to more efficient and safer healthcare. Since patient safety is central to our products and we therefore handle very sensitive data, you need to value meeting requirements for high quality and operational reliability.
As an Architect, you are responsible for the product being realized correctly according to regulatory requirements, business requirements, non-functional requirements and in relation to other IT solutions. You ensure that the company-wide architecture principles and guidelines around standards are followed in the technical architecture and you make conscious choices to create maximum value for the business.
You will be part of a product management team responsible for keeping together UX, architecture, CI/CD and regulatory requirements across the development teams.
You will be part of Carasent's overall architecture chapter team as a representative of your product. As a member of the chapter team, you and the other product architects are responsible for principles, frameworks, best-practice and developer experience at Carasent level. One of the aims of the chapter structure is that micro services can be shared between Carasent's products.
Challenges to handle
• Analyse requirements and needs
• Design solution proposals from different aspects
• Create decision bases for both business- and technical decisions
• Ensure that requirements, rules, laws, processes, standards and policies are followed
• Document solutions
• Present and communicate solutions to different target groups and in different forums
As the development work is largely team-based, based on an agile way of working, we are looking for you who like working with others and actively want to contribute to achieving common goals. Our goals are in line with our vision of a healthcare service free from administration.
Key Experience
• Previous experience as chief architect, or likewise, in product development
• Ability to systematically solve general problems with general solutions
• Domain-driven design and using UML to communicate architecture
• Cloud-based SaaS services (multitenancy)
• Design strategies for microservices with micro frontends
• Middleware for asynchronous message exchange (preferably in connection with microservices)
• DevOps
• PostgreSQL
• API Gateways
• JVM-based languages
• Design for testability and robustness
Nice to have:
• FHIR and SMART on FHIR
• Experience from the health care domain
• Experience working with CE-marked software
We offer:
For us, well-being is in focus and we offer benefits such as training during working hours, wellness allowance, health insurance, staff activities, green bonus, flexible working hours, vision days, etc. Carasent offers a hybrid workplace, which gives you as an employee flexibility with how you manage your time, although we would like to see all colleagues meet regularly in the office. Those who want, are welcome to the office every day of the week.
About Carasent
Anchored in the vision of enabling future care, Carasent provides healthcare organisations with a seamless ecosystem of integrated solutions that significantly reduce administrative burdens and improve patient engagement and healthcare delivery.
Through its wide portfolio of products and services, such as cloud-based electronic health record systems, tools for electronic patient communication and virtual visits, business intelligence solutions, and numerous existing partner integrations, Carasent offers the most flexible clinical business support available in the Nordic market today.
Carasent has offices in Sweden and Norway with customers ranging from primary care to secondary care to occupational health and rehabilitation, primarily in the private sector.
Before employment can become relevant, a background check will be carried out. We use background checks from SRI. For question regarding the position please contact recruiting manager at (mailto:daniel.brannlund@evimeria.se
