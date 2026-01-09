Product Architect and Systems Engineering in Heat Pump Development
2026-01-09
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Shape the future
You are making a significant contribution to achieving climate goals by reducing CO2 emissions in the heating sector, through your work. You are an important part of the development team for the next and most innovative generation of heat pumps with the target of highly efficient and sustainable heating, cooling and warm water supply for residential buildings.
Job Description
You will have the opportunity to join into a cross-functional systems engineering team for Residential Heat Pumps in Tranas with strong interlinks to Wernau and Aveiro. You will create an essential value add into successful product introduction of our heat pump business.
Create something new:
You are actively running the creation and implementation of the Modular Product Architecture for Heat Pumps (focus Liquid Water heat pumps).
By that you will
develop technical concepts and interface descriptions for future modularization and align them with the responsible stakeholders.
describe current product architecture and enable systems engineering methodology.
Map features and functionality with technical solutions/products in alignment with Product & Portfolio Management.
represent and govern the strategical composition of our products based on a Modular Product Architecture
With your methodical knowledge about Architecture and Modularization, you will derive modular requirements and solutions for Heat Pumps. You will aim for precise and concrete descriptions and documentation. You evaluate technical solutions always within the entire view of the product life cycle.
Take responsibility:
You organize the product architecture in collaboration with main stakeholders. This includes the decomposition of requirements from appliance to modules.
You make the modularization in terms of variants, reusability and complexity transparent.
You drive digitalization and innovation by leveraging MBSE principles and SysML-modelling.
You drive concept development with the target to evaluate them analytically with the willingness to make technical deep dives.
You run exchange platforms to foster communication between developments teams.
Live cooperation:
The international setup, with stakeholders in Tranas, Wernau and Aveiro requires the willingness of proactive communication and traveling.
You are working closely with experts in our cross-functional team and aligning your modularization view into the entire product architecture.
You are the central contact person of product architecture for liquid water heat pumps in the development between the module-, product- and system-engineering.
Qualifications
Education: Master's degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering and management, process engineering, physics, or similar disciplines
Personality: structured, initiative, technology affine, goal- and solution-oriented, strong in communications and collaboration
Working style: systematically and independently, methodically convincing, self-confident and good in communicating with different development and management levels, able to present complex issues in an understandable way, appreciate to work in an international environment.
Experience and know-how: >3-5 years of experience in engineering (Heat Pumps), preferably in the field of systems engineering, product architecture and modularization. Preferred experiences with MBSE tools such as Cameo Systems Modeler, or Enterprise Architect for SysML-based system modelling.
Willingness to travel: mainly in Europe
Languages: excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
